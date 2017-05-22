  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Coral Expeditions Broome Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
18 reviews

1-10 of 18 Coral Expeditions Broome Cruise Reviews

Covid on board

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Alfiewaz
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I tested positive for covid while on the ship and were locked in our cabin for a whole 7 days. The cabin was less then acceptable in terms of confort. Basic necessities like a kettle or a bar fridge for cold water were not available in the cabin. Also, basic entertainment like a TV was non existant. The only 2 seater couch in the room Was stained and dirty. The meals were ...
Sail Date: May 2022

10 out of 10….Ten nights of Australian made memories.

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
RustyGypsie
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our cruise on the Coral Discoverer from Broome to Darwin was a truely amazing experience. The waters were calm with spectacular scenery, every day brought a new favourite destination. The Expedition team were knowledgeable & personable, meaning the excursions were fun & interesting. Passengers of different ages & fitness levels were catered for so no one felt left out & everyone felt ...
Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for the wonderful feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the voyage. The Kimberley is a spectacular place and holds a special place in our hearts. We will share your feedback with the...

Sail Date: September 2021

Kimberley Cruise Broome to Darwon

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
helen1957
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

What a fantastic company to deal with and a fantastic cruise. We were very fortunate to be able to do a Broome to Darwin cruise in August 2021. With all the difficulties related to travel in the current times, we always found Coral Expeditions fantastic to deal with. Always able to talk to them on the phone and always very helpful with the information they provided. Our cruise on the Coral ...
Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you so much for the wonderful review and for joining us on the Kimberley cruise. We love hearing such great feedback and we will share with all the crew. The Kimberley is a truly...

Sail Date: July 2021

Kimberley Coast Australia cruise

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
debbiejob2001
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a cruise with a difference. It was an experience of a life time as you went on an expedition with the benefit of first class cruising. Everything was of exceptional standard. Amazing Food with wonderful staff who would try to accommodate your wishes. The expedition trips you did which were normally morning and afternoon were all included in the price of cruise were so good and ...
Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks so much for the feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the expedition. We will share your comments with all our crew and we look forward to having you join us again some day soon....

Sail Date: May 2021

Broome to Cairns Scenery and Art

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
jillyf
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was Broome to Darwin, then Darwin to Cairns, two very different cruises. Broome to Darwin was more about scenery, birds, geology, nature and seeing "outback" Australia. There were only 38 passengers on the 72 passenger ship. Broome to Cairns included some of this but concentrated on indigenous communities and their art. The ship had 68 passengers on this leg. We enjoyed both parts ...
Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for the fantastically detailed review. What an experience exploring the Kimberley, as well as Cape York, Arnhem Land & Torres Strait! We agree, the spectacular scenery of the...

Sail Date: September 2019

Wonderful Kimberleys

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Sue000
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Coral Adventurer was specially build for cruising the rugged Kimberley coast, could go to all the places the smaller boats can go at half the cost and much more comfort. The two explorers were very comfortable,a breeze to get onto,protection from the sun and toilet on board- that was a bonus! Lots of activities and you could do as many or as little as you pleased. The crew were so friendly and ...
Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for leaving such a positive review Sue. Your right, our crew are always smiling! Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Kimberley region just as much as we do, and that your trip...

Sail Date: June 2019

Kimberley cruising at its best

Review for Coral Expeditions I to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
quiltingqueen
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose to cruise the Kimberley coast because it is the only way to see this beautiful and unique part of the world. We wanted a small ship that would allow us access to the best areas and a crew that included people with expertise in all aspects of the region. We were looking for lots of onshore activities and pertinent lectures rather than other forms of entertainment. The cruise fitted our ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Coral Kimberley cruise fantastic

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Laurelmack
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Outstanding in every way. Food amazing and much variety. Cree and staff so friendly and helpful. Guest lecturers/guides very knowledgeable and great sense of adventure and fun. Cabin was large and had surprisingly good storage. The activities planned every day were fascinating and varied, and there was still something to do on board for those who was nted a rest. The scenery and other ...
Sail Date: June 2018

A Hidden Diamond

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
theguyin4b
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

One of the most remote and beautiful places in the world The KImberley in Australia's northwestern corner is spectacular The Coral Discoverer is an Australian built ship, flying an Australian flag and carrying an all Australian crew. Friendly, clean and professional they made the cruise a true "bucket list" adventure. It is a long way to get there but worth it The ship goes where there are no ...
Sail Date: July 2017

Amazing Scenery, Awesome Staff

Review for Coral Expeditions I to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
raal
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Chose this cruise on recommendation of friends. We were not disappointed. The itinerary and service on board the ship were excellent in every respect. The staff were absolutely amazing, friendly, helpful, exceptionally knowledgable and fun - could not do enough for us. Exceptionally professional trip made better by a fun group of people. Our only concern was when we struck incredibly bad ...
Sail Date: May 2017

