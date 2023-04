Review for Carnival Luminosa to Transpacific

this is the worst ship I have ever been on for maintenance and services that ship is not been fully refinished the outside of the ship is in poor shape the flooring or deck of the ship is very dangerous to walk on my wife had a major fall the first day on the ship and received major injuries the ship head explain they do not have time to repair so we had to leave the ship 5 days later and fly home ...