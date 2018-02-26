  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Brisbane Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
32 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 32 Brisbane Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

7 Night from Brisbane up and down Queensland coast

Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Astro Boy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First Cruise back after 2 years 3 months, so very excited and interested to see changes. Overall cruise was good but not exciting, never been on Coral Princess but it is very similar inside to other ships. I will just list a few items and comment on them. Boarding - hectic as everyone turned up early and no one controlled people regards boarding times, apparently was good later as ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

3 Day Getaway Medallion Class Needs Work

Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
olly1970
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My Wife and I booked this cruise with a group of friends as a short getaway to get back into the spirit of cruising. While for the most part we enjoyed our little get away the Medallion Class app put a real damper on the whole experience. We found the app quite clunky and it wouldn't pick you up at times in the various areas of the ship meaning you would order drinks and they would never arrive. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Like new ship. Fantastic staff. Fabulous Trip

Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
eamondzhang
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We chose the trip for one reason - get back to cruising (Australia only reopened to cruise from Apr'22). Although a 20-year-old ship, it was spotlessly clean, well maintained and functional. In fact we would rate this ship above Ruby Princess, the last ship we travelled prior to pandemic shutdown. Staff were all fabulous - they are all friendly and approachable; they remember your ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony

Cruising from Brisbane to Airlie Beach.

Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
hinterlandboyz2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise itinerary suited my partner and I as this was our first cruise since the Covid pandemic. We wanted to experience life back on board to see if things hadn't changed to such a point that it would take the pleasure out of cruising. Although the travelling on board the ship from Brisbane to Airlie Beach and return gave us wonderful memories of past cruises the actual cruise ship itself was ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite without Balcony

Princess standards are slipping :(

Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Jannybt
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Was so looking forward to this cruise. The cruise itself was fine, but we all noticed a decline in standards. I used to brag about the food on Princess cruises, but sadly its not what it was. Not just the authenticity/interpretation of dishes, but the temperatues and timings they were served at. Dress code seems to be a thing of the past too. The bar staff in the Good Spirits bar we frequented ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

RELAXING CRUISE BUT A NIGHTMARE TO PREPARE

Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ruby gardens
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted a relaxing short cruise to get us back into cruise mode for the overseas cruises we have booked commencing in August this year. Unfortunately to Check In on the Princess App was frustrating and stressful. It froze numerous times, quite often took ages to accept the info and move on to the next question and then several times lost the information completely and I had to start again, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Great to be back cruising

Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Princess Voyager
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise on the Coral Princess as we've cruised on Princess ships previously, but not the Coral. Also, very convenient to depart and return to our hometown so there were no travel/flight expenses. Great crew, very friendly and helpful. The food, as usual, was up to Princess standards. A couple of issues though. (1) We are very aware of the impacts of Covid but were not overtly ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Cunard, the good, not so good and the Cunard Cough

Review for Queen Victoria to World Cruise

User Avatar
saxbyjones
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to visit Vietnam and Hong Kong and finish with a stint in Singapore. this segment was 22 days. - we were medically disembarked on day 18. Please read on to the Cunard Cough Embarkation was so smooth and took just minutes. The Cabin 8114 was clean, comfortable and the steward wonderful. Dining in the Lido Buffet offered a wide variety of choices of excellent food. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Better bang for your buck elsewhere

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Asia

User Avatar
craigbro159
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

This was our first Cunard cruise, and we probably won't be back for many reasons, but I will detail the good and bad. Our sailing was Brisbane to Singapore, with ports Airlie Beach, Darwin, Bali, Singapore Embarkation in Brisbane was smooth and easy, the fishermans grain terminal isn't nice but I wasn't going on holidays for the terminal so wasn't impacted. My first impression was that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

An amazing experience

Review for Arcadia to World Cruise

User Avatar
lizcottrell
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed with several companies and overall decided as we were going to be on board for 52 nights on P&O because it is less formal than some, although the food choice is more limited than others. We had a fabulous time and generally everyone on board was extremely helpful and polite. The entertainment was excellent with very interesting lectures and port reviews. We found that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Other Cruise Styles from Brisbane Reviews
