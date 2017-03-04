Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

My Wife and I booked this cruise with a group of friends as a short getaway to get back into the spirit of cruising. While for the most part we enjoyed our little get away the Medallion Class app put a real damper on the whole experience. We found the app quite clunky and it wouldn't pick you up at times in the various areas of the ship meaning you would order drinks and they would never arrive. ...