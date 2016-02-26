We chose this cruise on the Coral Princess as we've cruised on Princess ships previously, but not the Coral. Also, very convenient to depart and return to our hometown so there were no travel/flight expenses.
Great crew, very friendly and helpful. The food, as usual, was up to Princess standards. A couple of issues though.
(1) We are very aware of the impacts of Covid but were not overtly ...
This was our first Cunard cruise, and we probably won't be back for many reasons, but I will detail the good and bad.
Our sailing was Brisbane to Singapore, with ports Airlie Beach, Darwin, Bali, Singapore
Embarkation in Brisbane was smooth and easy, the fishermans grain terminal isn't nice but I wasn't going on holidays for the terminal so wasn't impacted.
My first impression was that ...
We have sailed with several companies and overall decided as we were going to be on board for 52 nights on P&O because it is less formal than some, although the food choice is more limited than others.
We had a fabulous time and generally everyone on board was extremely helpful and polite. The entertainment was excellent with very interesting lectures and port reviews. We found that the ...
Im a platinum member of cunard which means i have traveled a lot on all there ships mostly on QM2.
the food in the britania resterant always arives less than worm although presentation is good,even though the ship has undergon a big re-fit it is still tied in parts its saving grace was getting rid of that terrible palm court. the shops are exspensive as products can be got ashore at a better ...
We only decided on this cruise due to the price. We were not looking for a cruise but this one "appeared" on our email and we could not ignore it. And we are sooo glad we didn't ignore it. Best holiday ever!! If we had stayed at home and ate at a Michelin rated restaurant every night, we would have spent more than the fare for the cruise- and missed out on the other meals, ports of call, ...
We have always wanted to cruise on Cunard and we weren't disappointed. Queen Mary 2 was just as we expected. Great service, great food, plenty of space and a touch of class. We had 14 days on the ship and the dinner menu was different every night. Our table of 4 in the dining room all enjoyed our meals and the friendly Maitre De, Elvis, checked every night to make sure we were happy. We ...
Lovely ports of call made us choose this itinerary and adult medium ship. Dining was excellent, lectures varied and interesting, the evening entertainment was on the whole very good but the Headliners on ship singers and dancers were absolutely excellent. All very talented and ranked as good as any west end show.
The cabin was the problem A86 mid aft four down from midships on port side. See ...
As two senior ladies we had always fancied the "Queens" experience so when attractive pricing was offered we took the opportunity. We arrived for embarkation at the suggested time( a good idea I feel) to find the crowd quite light . As we had received an upgrade we were whisked through and escorted to our penthouse 9076. Having read a negative review of this very suite and of the staff attitudes ...
This was our 3rd time on QM2 as we enjoy the ship so much, we prefer the refined elegance and the ship itself more than the theme park gimmicks of other Lines, (I am a great fan of the tradition and romance of the great Lines of the past). Embarking was a breeze, had to walk a few steps from the temporary tent to the gangway, a nice touch was the white gloved bell-hops posing for a photo before ...
It was my 70th birthday that I wanted to get away from and this cruise would be going to the most beautiful Champagne Bay.
We had the top suite and it was fantastic. So much room. There was more than enough hanging space and drawers and the bathroom was a proper bathroom with a bidet, a glass enclosed shower and a spa bath. The amenities were excellent only needed to note a vanity door needed ...