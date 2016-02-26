  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Brisbane Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
19 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 19 Brisbane Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Great to be back cruising

Review for Coral Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Princess Voyager
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise on the Coral Princess as we've cruised on Princess ships previously, but not the Coral. Also, very convenient to depart and return to our hometown so there were no travel/flight expenses. Great crew, very friendly and helpful. The food, as usual, was up to Princess standards. A couple of issues though. (1) We are very aware of the impacts of Covid but were not overtly ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Better bang for your buck elsewhere

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Asia

User Avatar
craigbro159
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

This was our first Cunard cruise, and we probably won't be back for many reasons, but I will detail the good and bad. Our sailing was Brisbane to Singapore, with ports Airlie Beach, Darwin, Bali, Singapore Embarkation in Brisbane was smooth and easy, the fishermans grain terminal isn't nice but I wasn't going on holidays for the terminal so wasn't impacted. My first impression was that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Could do better

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Asia

User Avatar
spruce1964
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Im a platinum member of cunard which means i have traveled a lot on all there ships mostly on QM2. the food in the britania resterant always arives less than worm although presentation is good,even though the ship has undergon a big re-fit it is still tied in parts its saving grace was getting rid of that terrible palm court. the shops are exspensive as products can be got ashore at a better ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Cabin Type: Single Oceanview

Magnificent Holiday

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Asia

User Avatar
ausporty
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We only decided on this cruise due to the price. We were not looking for a cruise but this one "appeared" on our email and we could not ignore it. And we are sooo glad we didn't ignore it. Best holiday ever!! If we had stayed at home and ate at a Michelin rated restaurant every night, we would have spent more than the fare for the cruise- and missed out on the other meals, ports of call, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

The ship was everything we expected.

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Asia

User Avatar
caa52
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have always wanted to cruise on Cunard and we weren't disappointed. Queen Mary 2 was just as we expected. Great service, great food, plenty of space and a touch of class. We had 14 days on the ship and the dinner menu was different every night. Our table of 4 in the dining room all enjoyed our meals and the friendly Maitre De, Elvis, checked every night to make sure we were happy. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Kudos to Cunard

Review for Queen Elizabeth to World Cruise

User Avatar
PJBoy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed the 13-night, Brisbane to Kobe leg of Queen Elizabeth's 2017 world cruise. Embarkation at Brisbane's temporary international cruise terminal at Fisherman Island was smooth and we were quickly in our balcony cabin 6030. The cabin was quiet and comfortable although we initially found the air-conditioning to be cold and drafty even at the highest temperature setting, but after being ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

Elegant and pleasant

Review for Queen Elizabeth to World Cruise

User Avatar
War and Peave
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Queen Elizabeth. San Francisco to Auckland February 4th-21st, 2017 Specifications Launched: 2010 Refurbished: Minor refit 2014 GRT: 90,000 Length: 964 ft. Draft: 26 ft. Speed: 24 Knots Passengers: 1990 Berlitz Cruising and Cruise ship Guide 2015, rates Queen Elizabeth in top 10 medium large cruise ships Hi. I am a regular cruiser, principally on Princess and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

Easter Treat on QM2

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Asia

User Avatar
Sparkle1412
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As two senior ladies we had always fancied the "Queens" experience so when attractive pricing was offered we took the opportunity. We arrived for embarkation at the suggested time( a good idea I feel) to find the crowd quite light . As we had received an upgrade we were whisked through and escorted to our penthouse 9076. Having read a negative review of this very suite and of the staff attitudes ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Penthouse

16 Fabulous Nights Aboard the Last Great Ocean Liner

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
LGOL
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 3rd time on QM2 as we enjoy the ship so much, we prefer the refined elegance and the ship itself more than the theme park gimmicks of other Lines, (I am a great fan of the tradition and romance of the great Lines of the past). Embarking was a breeze, had to walk a few steps from the temporary tent to the gangway, a nice touch was the white gloved bell-hops posing for a photo before ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Seventy Escape

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Lodemark
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was my 70th birthday that I wanted to get away from and this cruise would be going to the most beautiful Champagne Bay. We had the top suite and it was fantastic. So much room. There was more than enough hanging space and drawers and the bathroom was a proper bathroom with a bidet, a glass enclosed shower and a spa bath. The amenities were excellent only needed to note a vanity door needed ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2016

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Brisbane Reviews
Brisbane Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Brisbane Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Brisbane Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Brisbane Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Brisbane Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Brisbane Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.