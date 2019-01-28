The pre-cruise forms were very repetitive, with the company requesting the same information on different forms, possibly due to them dealing with Covid. The health side of it was very thorough, requiring a GP report, PCR test and a pre-boarding RAT. Check-in was reasonable although the departure wharf (a cement wharf) was less than glamorous.
A few fads revealed themselves during the trip. ...
After 9 long cruises of 16 + days we wanted to do few short trips and thought the Australia Day cruise from Brisbane would be a great trip.
The rooms were excellent in size and were very neat, bathroom was awesome.
Unfortunately that is where it stops.
We wanted to try the alternate restaurants to the Waterfront but were told on the first night they were all booked out. The Waterfront was ...
I wanted to have my husband experience a cruise as my experience in Greece was so good. If we were Asian it may have been better as the staff seemed to spend more time helping them. I asked for a double as it was for our anniversary and we opened door to 2 single beds. The food was awful and small sevings. The breakfast choices were terrible and the service was non existent as we had to ask more ...
We chose this cruise as Dream cruises were starting cruises out of Brisbane and we were hoping to have a new choice for our cruises from this port. In over 45 cruises we have to say it was the worst ship we have ever been on.
The staff were great. What food we ate in the Western dining room was very good. Minimal menu but excellent in quality and taste. Everything else was indescribable. ...
This was our second cruise on this ship, the first was a disappointment as you will see in our previous review but we wanted to go to Cairns and couldn’t fly so it was Hobson’s choice. We had a balcony cabin which was a good size and quiet comfortable except for the bathroom which was a disaster. The shower was over a spa bath and impossible for anyone with even a minor disability to access, the ...
Before traveling we read many negative reviews about this ship so our expectations were quite realistic. It was a taster cruise to see if I could handle the seasickness and being on board for days in a row.
We had an amazing time and could find little fault. For the price we paid, we didn't expect the highest quality food or the most luxurious accommodation but our meals in the specialty ...
We chose this cruise to PNG as we wanted to experience something different. I don't understand why some cruisers give such bad reviews. I did my research I knew what to expect and the Aria is a nice ship and much better than I anticipated .
I have no complaints re the food ,I enjoyed most of the meals and we tried all of the restaurants
We were on deck 10 room 10070 . I had read some ...
Chose cruise for the itinerary & offered 2 days in Cairns. We are from Canada & wanted to experience great Barrier Reef without being rushed. Cruising is our vacation style of choice & have cruised in excess of 30 cruises with other cruise-lines, mostly Princess.
Everything about the Aria was shameful! Maybe they know they have the monopoly of that route so don't feel effort is necessary. We ...
My husband and I had never been on a cruise before but wanted to try one. We booked one for a great price despite the negative reviews we read online about the Pacific Aria and P&O. I'm so glad we did, we loved it!!
Pros:
*I had low expectations due to reviews online stating the food was crap. My expectations were exceeded and I was impressed by both the food in the restaurants and the ...
I have never been to Hamilton Island, so we chose this cruise.
The ship was dirty and the service was almost non existent.
Half the ship was out of bounds.
The Cabin Steward was the only person who went out of his way to help.
The food was way below standard.
The only half decent food was in the main restaurants.
Cabin was below standards, not enough desk space, suitcases did not ...