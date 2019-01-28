  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Brisbane to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
132 reviews

1-10 of 132 Brisbane to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Generally Excellent Cruise

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
amp-qld
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The pre-cruise forms were very repetitive, with the company requesting the same information on different forms, possibly due to them dealing with Covid. The health side of it was very thorough, requiring a GP report, PCR test and a pre-boarding RAT. Check-in was reasonable although the departure wharf (a cement wharf) was less than glamorous. A few fads revealed themselves during the trip. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

So bitterly disappointed

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MickNDaz 1963
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After 9 long cruises of 16 + days we wanted to do few short trips and thought the Australia Day cruise from Brisbane would be a great trip. The rooms were excellent in size and were very neat, bathroom was awesome. Unfortunately that is where it stops. We wanted to try the alternate restaurants to the Waterfront but were told on the first night they were all booked out. The Waterfront was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Never again

Review for Explorer Dream to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Jane Nowland
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I wanted to have my husband experience a cruise as my experience in Greece was so good. If we were Asian it may have been better as the staff seemed to spend more time helping them. I asked for a double as it was for our anniversary and we opened door to 2 single beds. The food was awful and small sevings. The breakfast choices were terrible and the service was non existent as we had to ask more ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Worst ever cruise

Review for Explorer Dream to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cruiserwendy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as Dream cruises were starting cruises out of Brisbane and we were hoping to have a new choice for our cruises from this port. In over 45 cruises we have to say it was the worst ship we have ever been on. The staff were great. What food we ate in the Western dining room was very good. Minimal menu but excellent in quality and taste. Everything else was indescribable. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Never again

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Det Retals
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our second cruise on this ship, the first was a disappointment as you will see in our previous review but we wanted to go to Cairns and couldn’t fly so it was Hobson’s choice. We had a balcony cabin which was a good size and quiet comfortable except for the bathroom which was a disaster. The shower was over a spa bath and impossible for anyone with even a minor disability to access, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin 5111

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Gailand alan
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Before traveling we read many negative reviews about this ship so our expectations were quite realistic. It was a taster cruise to see if I could handle the seasickness and being on board for days in a row. We had an amazing time and could find little fault. For the price we paid, we didn't expect the highest quality food or the most luxurious accommodation but our meals in the specialty ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

P&O well done

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
mc53
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise to PNG as we wanted to experience something different. I don't understand why some cruisers give such bad reviews. I did my research I knew what to expect and the Aria is a nice ship and much better than I anticipated . I have no complaints re the food ,I enjoyed most of the meals and we tried all of the restaurants We were on deck 10 room 10070 . I had read some ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Disgrace to the cruise industry

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JuliaGeoff
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose cruise for the itinerary & offered 2 days in Cairns. We are from Canada & wanted to experience great Barrier Reef without being rushed. Cruising is our vacation style of choice & have cruised in excess of 30 cruises with other cruise-lines, mostly Princess. Everything about the Aria was shameful! Maybe they know they have the monopoly of that route so don't feel effort is necessary. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

My first cruise

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Hannahmc
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My husband and I had never been on a cruise before but wanted to try one. We booked one for a great price despite the negative reviews we read online about the Pacific Aria and P&O. I'm so glad we did, we loved it!! Pros: *I had low expectations due to reviews online stating the food was crap. My expectations were exceeded and I was impressed by both the food in the restaurants and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Only good part was Hamilton Island

Review for Pacific Aria to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruising_Bond
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have never been to Hamilton Island, so we chose this cruise. The ship was dirty and the service was almost non existent. Half the ship was out of bounds. The Cabin Steward was the only person who went out of his way to help. The food was way below standard. The only half decent food was in the main restaurants. Cabin was below standards, not enough desk space, suitcases did not ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Brisbane to Australia & New Zealand
