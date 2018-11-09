Review for Norwegian Dawn to Caribbean - Southern

In some aspects the Dawn excelled, In some she didn't do very well. For the most part I'd say our recent trip on the Dawn was middle of the road mediocre. First of all the cruise was far from full and had just the right amount of people for my liking. There were plenty enough people to have fun without overbearing crowds. There were no lines or waits for anything for the entire 9 days and ...