  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Boston Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1309 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,309 Boston Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

New England Islands Cruise from Providence, RI

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Bestemore
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we were looking for a quiet, luxurious and relaxing experience. We had high expectations for this cruise due to its high cost (over $12,500 for 7 nights) and extensive marketing. Our first impression was very good. We booked the pre-cruise night in the Renaissance Hotel with the tour of Providence. The hotel was lovely and the service impeccable. The tour of Providence ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Cabin AAC

Traveled with disabled person

Wonder Fall Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
CruiseFun2010
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Took this cruise to relax and enjoy the Fall foliage. Beautiful color in each port. Especially liked Bar Harbor and Kennebunkport. Nice boardwalk in Nova Scotia. Great clam chowder and lobster everywhere. Locals in every port were very friendly and welcoming. Went to specialty restaurant Chops Grill and Izumi. The food, atmosphere, service at was excellent at Chops Grill. Izumi asian restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Wonderful Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
SeniorCruise2017
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We just got back from the Canada New England cruise. I will start out with our meals at night, they were absolutely delicious-every single night from the appetizer to the dessert. Also, we had exceptional service from our waiter Ikadek and his assistant Marcos. They both had had great sense of humor, and had great attention to every detail, we always looked forward to seeing them at mealtime. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Quick getaway - Boston - Halifax - Boston.

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
janice42
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We've taken this cruise before (although with different cruise lines) because it offers a nice getaway without the airport hassle. Our balcony (partially obstructed view) was fine. Actually, the shower was somewhat larger than we anticipated. One major complaint is that this ship does not have an aft elevator (only mid-ship and forward.) Since our cabin was near the stern this resulted in many ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Accessible accommodations were very good

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
pattiaj
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Sailing to Bermuda for our 40th wedding anniversary. We were unexpectedly treated to a special cake at the Chef's Table dinner one night. Meals were very good, and the specialty restaurants were fantastic! The main dining room was good, with a buffet offered at breakfast, as well as the order off the menu. The main buffet offered a wide variety, from salad to pizza to Indian and Chinese food. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Not Our Best Royal Caribbean Experience

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
Cruizin4781
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

BACKGROUND- We are Crown&Anchor Emerald. We have sailed on a variety of RCCL ships...big, small and in between. THE KEY— Excellent! Embarkation was so easy; lunch in the MDR was delicious; our carryon bags were placed in the closet while we were at lunch; expedited debark upon arrival in Bermuda; internet was slow but a nice-to-have benefit; reserved seats in Theater a definite plus; ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

My kids sailed with 2400 grandparents and had a blast!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
SwimCarrie
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We got to embarkation on the early side and waited in a line at the port for a little bit, but once it got moving, the process went quickly. The first thing we noticed was there were a lot of retirees. Always the best part...we see them and smile, they see our kids and become skittish. (They always realize we have great kids. It just takes them a bit to come around!) Our room was 3076 and it ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Horrible.

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
JCSs
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Most of the food was not fit for wild animals. The eggs Benedict was a hard boiled egg on an english muffin that I couldnt cut with a knife. The hollandaise sauce was a cold goo. The buffet was disgusting and always a line. Never any clean tables to eat at, we had to clean our own or sit outside in 45 degree weather. All of the tables and bar surfaces were dirty with rings from glass and plate ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Pretty good cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
tawcat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did the seven day New England itinerary with ports at St John, New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Bar Harbor and Portland, Maine. Our cabin 3576 was tended by Gede, great caring, very quiet, good location and Gede kept us tidy and neat. We opted for late dining our wait staff was Grace and Omar. No complaints at all. Felt the selections on the menu were very adequate and the food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Disappointment of the Seas

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
jackyfromwyk
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

1. Very speedy embarkation process in Boston. We arrived at about 1:15 pm and curbside to cabin was less than 15 minutes. 2. Cabin was ready and clean but looked "worn/used". Cabin steward Jacob was wonderful. 3. Itinerary was changed due to hurricane/tropical storm Jerry. While we appreciate RCI adding a day in Portland and shortening our stay in Bermuda to keep everyone safe and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Boston Reviews
Boston Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Boston Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Boston Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Boston River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Boston Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Boston Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.