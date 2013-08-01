We chose this cruise because we were looking for a quiet, luxurious and relaxing experience. We had high expectations for this cruise due to its high cost (over $12,500 for 7 nights) and extensive marketing. Our first impression was very good. We booked the pre-cruise night in the Renaissance Hotel with the tour of Providence. The hotel was lovely and the service impeccable. The tour of Providence ...
Fall Foliage Cruise. Spent an extra day in Boston as it was our first time there. Very interesting city. Bus to Gloucester to board the ship. Only 96 pax instead of the full capacity of 210 pax which facilitated embarkation etc. Very good food and wine and meal service throughout the cruise. Good-sized comfortable stateroom with balcony an extra feature. Even the bathroom was quite good. Good ...
Staff was excellent. Food was really good and service was outstanding. All personal preferences are quickly accomodated and they will prepare anything you want. Portions are thankfully not overwhelming! Any special dietary needs are always considered without having to remind them. Our waiter, Ronald, was exceptionally in tune to my particular issue.
The staff is very patient and understands ...
This was my first time on a small cruise ship. I traveled with my cousin and between the two of us, we have cruised over 25 times. The typical cruises we take are on RCCI, NCL, Carnival and Celebrity. We are also in our mid-thirties and this is a predominantly older crowd. This was a very different experience for us.
The ship is very small, with just 5 floors and a handful of lounges. There ...
This was the smallest ship I have ever been on, and being in my mid to late thirties I was very skepticle in traveling on this ship, however it was a very enjoyable experience on the Pearl Mist. Cruising on a smaller ship is a much more of a family,homey atmoshphere that being the only way I can describe it and although my cousin also in her thirties who I was travelling with was being asked what ...
This cruise ship is a must for those who want personal service and not feel like a number. The musical entertainment was very enjoyable and appropriate for the passengers and places we were touring. They also had educational talks about the area we were visiting. The food choices, presentation, size of portions, taste and service in the dining room was excellent, top of the line. I truly enjoyed ...
A river cruise was on the top of mt "Bucket list" and my husband agreed to come along, he had never been to France. We contacted Viking and made all the arrangements and from that first call I knew we were in good hands. They took care of everything flights, trip insurance and assorted calls during the year from novice travelers. We arrived in Marsielle to be greeted by two representatives of ...
My wife and I cruised the Rhone and Saone rivers in southern France during early April of 2014 and were absolutely delighted with our Viking River Cruise experience.
Our 190 passenger longship, the Heimdal, was elegant and very contemporary, and our mid-ship veranda stateroom was roomy and had a lovely balcony from which we watched the spectacular countryside drift by as we enjoyed our morning ...
This was our 5th trip with American Cruise Lines and we enjoyed it very much.
We are happy that these are American owned and built ships and that they are staffed by American officers and crew. The young servers and deck hands are polite and cheerful college kids for the most part.
The itinerary was one that took us to small yacht harbors, avoiding big mega ship ports, and their crowds. It is ...