Never, I repeat, never book a cabin in the aft of this ship, the Zuiderdam. Sewer smells inside and on the cabin balcony were so bad and nauseating that we had to switch rooms and got a signed letter apology from Holland America Corp and an $800 credit on our next Holland America cruise - which we will never use. Stay mid-ships or forward on every cruise you make else your whole vacation might be ...
We liked departing from and returning to Boston because we didn't have to fly and stay in a hotel. The average age was 88. The entertainment on sea days was making an origami frog , croteching a whale bookmark, and painting water color pictures of the ship. That may be great for the 80-year-olds but what about younger people? Terrible entertainment overall. The exceptions were the music trivia at ...
My husband and Itook this trip as cruise of a lifetime. Although this Ship is the oldest in the NCL fleet, we were attracted by the itinerary. We were not disappointed. After being on previous cruises on much newer and larger ships, we enjoyed the quaintness of the Spirit. It was a change from having to deal with much larger crowds. Although the room decor was a little dated, all in all the cabin ...
Getting on board in Boston was a nightmare. Not enough staff. We had to wait ONE HOUR in line to get checked in after Security. We've embarked in other ports (FL, NJ, CA), and never had to wait nearly as long.
Also I think going thru a metal detector after every port visit is silly, and Security personnel could be more pleasant.
I don't know why bridge games were limited to 13 tables. ...
We took the 15-night Transatlantic cruise from Boston to Copenhagen on the beautiful Serenade of the Seas. We had a junior suite on Deck 10, #1548. It was a great location and a beautiful cabin well kept by Nenko.
We flew into Boston the day before we sailed and stayed at the Hyatt Boston Harbor. We took a water taxi to the ship the next morning – fun and amazing views of Boston and the ...
This was the sixth eastbound transatlantic cruise for me and my wife, and our 19th holiday in Europe, so we are not neophyte European travelers or cruisers.
One aspect of this cruise which has not been commented on was the weather. It was appalling. Only one or two days without rain, and gale force winds. One morning our TV screen was telling us that the apparent wind was 108 Kilometers per ...
We are Diamond on Royal and it was our 35 th cruise. Most of ship were sr. citizens so we loved all the Trivia. Ship had great staff, great room and cabin steward. The food was horrible. It was the same menu over and over. Tough and unappetizing. Dining room and windjammer. Entertainment was good but only 2 big shows for 15 days was very poorly thought out. Shore excursions need to be ...
We sailed from Boston to Ireland, England, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark. Enjoyed the cruise, the ship, and the staff. Food was fine. Ship was clean. Wish the loading for excursions was a bit more organized. Other than that we had no complaints. ...
My family and I went on transatlantic cruise to Europe for 15 days. This was is gave me a total of 75 days of cruising, which makes me believe what a cruise should be like.
Not enough activities through out the day.
The food was less than desirable.
The windjammer closes at 8:30 PM and they open a park café that served pre-made sandwiches. These sandwiches had mayo and other things on ...
A river cruise was on the top of mt "Bucket list" and my husband agreed to come along, he had never been to France. We contacted Viking and made all the arrangements and from that first call I knew we were in good hands. They took care of everything flights, trip insurance and assorted calls during the year from novice travelers. We arrived in Marsielle to be greeted by two representatives of ...