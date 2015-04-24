Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Norwegian Spirit

My husband and Itook this trip as cruise of a lifetime. Although this Ship is the oldest in the NCL fleet, we were attracted by the itinerary. We were not disappointed. After being on previous cruises on much newer and larger ships, we enjoyed the quaintness of the Spirit. It was a change from having to deal with much larger crowds. Although the room decor was a little dated, all in all the cabin ...