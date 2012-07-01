We did the October repositioning from Boston to San Juan. It was my first Royal Caribbean cruise in ten years and first one since covid ( NCL Dawn 5 years ago) the ship reminded me of the Navigator, Mariner and Explorer ships. It was a great size not too big or small. Our balcony room was adequate. Cabin steward was great. It was an adjoining cabin and could hear a screaming child the first and ...
RCL is pushing hard to specialty restaurants dining just to made more money. plus they can cut even more staff. MDR is serving less entree's and poorer quality. Windjammer is better food but the same food everyday. Bright spot of cruise is the staff from the Captain down are 5 star. Please remember that your servers, waiters, bartenders and room attendant do not get paid very much, so please tip ...
This was our 2nd RCCI cruise. Last year we did the Brilliance Repositioning Cruise and had such a fantastic time that we decided to repeat our experience. The Radiance class ships are beautiful and for us, the perfect size.
We like the longer cruises and really love our days at sea. We live on Cape Cod, so we also love leaving from Boston. Driving to Boston on a Sunday is a quick trip ...
We chose NCL Dawn for its adventure into the Caribbean. Especially for its eastern stops in Aruba, Jamaica and Georgetown. Stops we hadn't ventured to yet. Loved the experiences.
Overall it was a excellent vacation throughout its voyage. The Norwegian Dawn she was a beauty. Restored to her amazing grace of the sea. Embarkation went smoothly. Arrived in Boston at our pier time of 10am. Got ...
This was not our first cruise but it was our first Royal Caribbean Cruise. We knew that we wanted something longer than 7 days. This was 13 days, a Repositioning Cruise. Initially we chose this particular cruise because it left out of Boston......an hour from our home, and ended in Tampa where we had relatives that we would be visiting after the cruise.
Our boarding was fairly ...
Returned from Tampa after 13 day cruising the Caribbean and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience. Long flight from UK so enjoyed chilling out on first three sea days. Good table in Minstral with very attentive service from Mckoy and Adelyn. Could not fault any of crew who were all very efficient and friendly. Nightly theatre acts were good but not keen on production nights. Disappointed no ...
I recently took the reposition cruise on the Briliance from Boston to Tampa with stops in the South Caribbean.
THE GOOD: The ship itself is very nice and the public rooms are beautiful and welcoming in their design. The size and guest capacity of this ship is just the right size for the type of cruise I enjoy. The ship's staff was fabulous. Everyone on the ship, from the bartenders, waiters, ...
This ship is old needs a lot of repair - the crew are over worked and very unhappy many to not smile and are very robotic, They know the get an automatic gratuity so the could care less tips should be earned.
Only two free dinners restaurant 's Aqua and Venetian the menu does not change except for a chef special every dish has some kind of over salted / spicy sauce to cover up the taste the food ...
We arrived in Boston on Friday (Oct. 26) for our 14 day repositioning cruise on Sunday (Oct. 28) and stayed at the Embassy Suites Boston Logan hotel. Very clean hotel with a wonderful breakfast and evening snacks! (Highly recommend!) Spent Sat. touring Boston in the beautiful Sun.
Sun. morning we headed to the pier by taxi with the beginning of a very blustery day. We are Diamond members and ...
I didn't have high expectations when booking this family cruise. The overall booking process was not very good and took over three hours to complete on the phone followed by a two hour follow-up call. Overall, you couldn't beat the price or itinerary.
The embarkation process was very smooth and efficient; in fact it was the best of any of the cruise lines I have experienced. Once on board, ...