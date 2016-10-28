Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

We chose this cruise mostly for the itinerary. Ports were good. For some reason it took more than an hour to get back on the ship in San Juan, as they only had one gangway open and very little crew working at the gangway. Had some issues with the hot tubs. Some mornings too cold, some mornings hot enough to scald the skin. Bliss Lounge was kept so cold that a few times we left due to the cold. ...