Boston to New Orleans.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

Grandpaul
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Left on October 28 for a 2 week cruise and a 2 week break from the Presidential race. Both worked out perfectly. The Dawn is my favorite ship and still is after this cruise. Like the latest updates they did on the ship. And the crew was their usual excellent people. Very good entertainment with something of good quality every night. We used the Spa every day with the heated chaise lounges ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Picture Window

Great convenient cruise to Bermuda!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

sharkbate
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The biggest plus is we live 45 minutes South of Boston, which makes it very convenient to get on board. The boarding window we choose is between 10-10:30AM which we find perfect, it's usually dead that early and we're totally checked-in under 10 minutes, no lines.We also take the latest luggage disembarkation tags at 10:00AM we are in no hurry to stand in line. We go for breakfast in the Venetian ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony

Boston to Nola

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

photochan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Third time on the Dawn's two week repo and many times on the Dawn. Our fave ship overall. The Hotel Director Alain runs a tight ship, corporate decision not withstanding ! Of the 2200+ guest on board, over 500 are Norwegian Platinum Member ( the highest level of their loyalty plan ), it speaks volume on the popularity of the Dawn. Jose and Patti, the main entertainer on board is one of the reason ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony

Boston to New Orleans Repo

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

s57126
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 6th cruise on the Dawn. Living inland Massachusetts it makes for an easy ride to the port. Most of the changes done at the dry dock were favorable. The Theater is nice with new colors. O'Sheehans has taken over the entire 8th floor above the atrium, allowing for great viewing for the ever fabulous Jose & Patti in the evenings. The crew at the bar were personable and efficient. ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

NCL Dawn 14 day repo Boston - New Orleans

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

chil
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise mostly for the itinerary. Ports were good. For some reason it took more than an hour to get back on the ship in San Juan, as they only had one gangway open and very little crew working at the gangway. Had some issues with the hot tubs. Some mornings too cold, some mornings hot enough to scald the skin. Bliss Lounge was kept so cold that a few times we left due to the cold. ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

