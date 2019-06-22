My wife and I took our first Viking river cruise in 2019, primarily because we kept hearing how wonderful Viking was from friends and neighbors. In fact, the trip was as good as we hoped it would be.
This time, not so much.
I don't know to what extent Covid made an impact on staffing issues at cruise lines, but the service in the dining room on our second river cruise wasn't nearly as good ...
My wife and I enjoyed this cruise so much four years ago that we decided to go again. Neither of us were disappointed this second time around. From the moment we stepped onboard, it was like coming home. The staff personnel were not the same, but the service and treatment was the same and more. The staff are so attentive to our every wants and needs and then some. I say this with sincerity, ...
We chose this cruise due to the wonderful reputation enjoyed by Viking. It was our first river cruise and it could not have been better. From the moment we boarded the Forseti, the crew made you feel right at home. The accommodations were wonderful. We really enjoyed the meals. Excellent quality and not so much food that you felt uncomfortable. Our excursions were great and we enjoyed them ...
I have cruised with Vikings before and I therefore know that their standards of food and service are excellent. This cruise lived up to my expectations - nothing is too much trouble for the crew - they want to please everybody on board. Our suite was always kept clean and tidy. The food and wine were exceptionally good.
I had hoped we had picked the correct time to see the Grape Harvest - ...
I did not like this cruise for one reason, the shortness to each destination and the water was not at all calming. Brown water and the tide rolls which causes the ship to pull away from dock. I liked the ship I liked the service, Viking has impeccable service. I just did not feel the calm which I felt on a previous cruise (longer transit between points) and beautiful river water. I have taken ...
Our group consisted of eight friends traveling together, and we had a wonderful time. The crew knew our names, they were courteous and efficient; the food and service were beyond compare. In addition to a gourmet menu, the specials each night were so delicious!! Our group all loved wines, and the beverage package far exceeded our expectation for great wine during dinner and after. Not one of ...
What a beautiful introduction to France
We started in Bordeaux
Stepped on to a beautiful luxurious ship
, very comfortable cabins ,
Nice bathroom
Week used space & USB ports & 110 plus European
Outlets
Yeah
We purchased the silver plan
What a smart idea !
We are very into wine & trying new things , I was able to try top shelf cognac & whiskey ...
We had friends who shared our interest in local wines. Both couples wanted to expand our knowledge of wines in France.
This cruise was everything we dreamed of and more. When we booked our room we chose the french balcony - I just had to have an opening to the outside world. I was a bit concerned by the small square footage. We were advised that we would often been busy outside the room, ...
We chose this cruise as the attraction of visiting Château’s & Vineyards was something we had always wanted to do & this river cruise did not disappoint, in fact it exceeded all expectations. The places visited were excellent and the included excursions were very informative of the area and wine making region. The surprise of having a wonderful dinner served in one of the Château’s and by the ...
We love river cruises and have been on five with Viking. The Chateaux, Rivers & Wine cruise did not disappoint. Lovely staff, ship and fantastic food. We took a pre extension to the Loire Valley and stayed at two lovely hotels along the way. The included tours on the cruise were very informative and we visited many delightful and informative sites. All of the included excursions are described on ...