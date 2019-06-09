  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Uniworld Bordeaux Cruise Reviews

Bike tour of Libourne - leaving port/dock
Hazem teaching us about the Sphinx
The view of sunrise early one morning from the Sphinx
Our group in front of one of the pyramids on our last day
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
7 reviews

1-7 of 7 Uniworld Bordeaux Cruise Reviews

Another excellent Uniworld cruise

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Africa

User Avatar
fradnash
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had previously traveled with Uniworld from Budapest to Amsterdam and loved the service. We booked this years ago, but wound up like so many others delayed to 2022. The voyage met or exceeded all of our expectations. The service and warmth of the crew were evident from the moment we boarded. The food as always was excellent, and the level of service and responsiveness from the dining and bar ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Fantastic trip through wine country!

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to France

User Avatar
MapleMama
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted a special trip to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. My husband and I both love wine so decided upon the Brilliant Bordeaux cruise with Uniworld. This was our first river cruise and we did a lot of research before deciding on a cruise line. Ultimately we decided on Uniworld for two reasons 1) they had good reviews for dietary restrictions as I need to eat gluten free and 2) they ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Great service, crew, excursions, & ship

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Africa

User Avatar
NCgo19girl
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We like the top notch cruise experience that Uniworld provides. Embarkation was easy & quick. It is a beautiful ship & we were upgraded from a regular suite to a grand suite. I booked a suite as I wanted that large fabulous double sink bathroom; the grand suite has a tub in addition to a fabulous shower. Uniworld is very accommodating to any reasonable request. We had the best butler that brought ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Nice ship, good service but wine and food could be improved

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dotaylor
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Dining The service was generally very good – not perfect, but quite good. Note – given only 46 passengers it should have been good. Food was of a good quality and usually well prepared with good taste. A few items were overcooked and a bit tough, but most pretty good. It is not gourmet and doesn’t feature the best ingredients. Do not expect lobster, sole, turbot, caviar, or truffles. A ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

The Good - The Bad - The Ugly

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
nvcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Outstanding: This was a themed cruise and our hosts and fellow passengers were interesting, conversational and knew how to have a good time in spite of the vessel. The Good: Hotel Director Ivana was outstanding in resolving any issues and providing assistance. Servers all worked very hard and remained pleasant even though they were overwhelmed. The Captain was very personable and ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Needs attention to detail - not quite there

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
annejohnston84
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Good points - Savoir Bed great, cabin small but good standard overall, boat clean and outside areas very comfortable and plenty of shade, small hot top, trips ok, guides very good, drinks included, extra trips were the best ones - trip to Remy Martin really good. included trip to St Emillion not to be missed. Bad points - at airport we had to wait an hour for another couple who never ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

First Time River Cruise

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SNEEME
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on multiple ocean cruises and wanted try to a river cruise. I have to say this was the best in terms of total relaxation. To glide along the river on the amply seated top deck with you beverage of choice is an immediate stress reliever. The ship is beautifully decorated in shades of blue and green. Staff is attentive. Dining is buffet style for breakfast and lunch. Sit down meal at ...
Sail Date: June 2019

