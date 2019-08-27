We’ve always wanted to tour the Bordeaux region of France. When we found that there were river cruises being offered for that very purpose, we believed there could be no better way to learn more about Bordeaux wines and appellations than by going on a cruise ship. We chose the Scenic “Flavours of Bordeaux” cruise because we had been on a Scenic river cruise once before and loved the way they cared ...
We are ocean cruisers and have been cruising for a number of years. When our cruise on Windstar canceled we decided we still wanted to travel. So we did some research and found this river cruise which visited the Bordeaux Region. Checked Scenics' reviews very happy with what we read and decided to book it! The idea of it being ALL inclusive was very attractive as well. Riding eBikes and wine ...
Scenic was going to a place we wanted to go at a time we wanted to holiday and we got a good offer from ROL.
The cruise was good overall, but the senior chef was inconsistent. He didn’t understand French cheeses and how they should be stored and served. All consommé soups were very poor. We talked to the chef about it and he said it was because he wasn’t encouraged to use salt! Later a ‘tarte ...
Our first river cruise and headed into it blindly. One can research cabin sizes, services, costs as much as they like but in the end how did our complete package do? Rather well indeed. At 54 and 65 we were close to being the youngest people on board. This was a shock initially and more so as over 85+ year olds slowly started to come aboard using wheelchairs and crutches and walkers. But the ...
We are wine lovers and had heard about this from friends. Scenic puts the L in Luxury! Every detail is taken care of and and every request is met as part of the service. Staff are amazing, the ship is beautiful, and the activities are top notch! The dining is 5 star, with excellent wine pairings to accompany the meal selections. It really is all inclusive — you would be hard pressed to include ...
We chose this cruise because we enjoyed our previous Scenic cruise in 2018 from Budapest to Amsterdam, and because we wanted to visit the Bordeaux area and then take advantage of the cruise extension to Madrid.
It was a very memorable experience: the food was excellent, the service outstanding and the excursions were very interesting and efficiently run.
All the crew were friendly and ...
We’d never been to France and a wine cruise sounded like it would be fun. We were traveling with friends and met new ones.
The staff is outstanding! Wonderful attention to even the smallest details.
We would especially like to thank our butler Armin(and Victor). Bart in the dining room and Martina and Patrice in the lounge were always smiling and very attentive.
We had lovely massages as ...
This is a lovely boat with very friendly staff. We enjoyed the trip and especially loved Bordeaux.
We were involved in a bus accident that was very upsetting. No one was badly injured but all were very emotionally upset. The accident was not caused by Scenic but I felt there should have been some kind of counselling made available to the group of us involved in the accident. Speaking to others ...
This was our first time on a Scenic Cruise. We chose this cruise (Breathtaking Bordeaux) because it had many wine-related excursions and destinations. Scenic was recommended by travel agent, even though she had never sent a client on Scenic previously. The Scenic Diamond ship was lovely and the cruise did not disappoint! We loved the staff and crew. Cruise director was excellent. Nice mix of ...
What an experience! Customer service levels off the Richter scale!! Nothing was too much trouble for the staff. The Chef, Steve Groves was charming and so modest! Greg Wallace was a bundle of energy and made time for everyone, we learnt so much about his life, such an interesting man. The oyster schuking was memorable and even those not keen were happy to listen and learn. The Head Chef Mattias ...