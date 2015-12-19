  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Bordeaux to France Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
16 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 16 Bordeaux to France Cruise Reviews

Fantastic trip through wine country!

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to France

User Avatar
MapleMama
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted a special trip to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. My husband and I both love wine so decided upon the Brilliant Bordeaux cruise with Uniworld. This was our first river cruise and we did a lot of research before deciding on a cruise line. Ultimately we decided on Uniworld for two reasons 1) they had good reviews for dietary restrictions as I need to eat gluten free and 2) they ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

The “Poop” deck!

Review for Scenic Diamond to France

User Avatar
TVanDyk
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Scenic asked for our opinion after our first ever cruise. Here it is. The Bordeaux Affair was a fabulous cruise experience except for the total failure of the sanitation system on the ship, and partial for the remainder of the week. This failure was complete at times (leaving cabin toilets full of waste and no working toilets at all for an ENTIRE DAY). Sometimes the blockage was partial, ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Program Director Lorin Sets a High Bar

Review for Viking Forseti to France

User Avatar
Pug Traveler
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

On whole, the trip met our expectations and we will most likely take a future river cruise with Viking, but there were some quirks that folks should understand if they are not familiar with Bordeaux or if they are new to river cruises (or Viking river cruises in particular). From prior posters' reports, we knew in advance that there would not be much cruising on this trip. If that had been a ...
Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Top notch staff - surprisingly rowdy and annoying guests

Review for AmaDolce to France

User Avatar
wagsdvm
6-10 Cruises

We'd never taken a river cruise as we normally travel independently, however, I knew we'd need help navigating our way through Bordeaux to learn more about wine. We were so impressed by our cruise director Elia, as well as the entire staff. The tour guides were very knowledgeable and professional. Virginie is truly a charmer!! Unfortunately, our experience was tainted by a large group of rowdy ...
Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Cruising from Bordeaux in luxury for fine wine and dining

Review for Scenic Diamond to France

User Avatar
chris the oldie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to travel with friends who had been with Scenic previously. We travelled by Eurostar and TGV to Bordeaux, which was fine but only just made it to Paris Montparnasse as the cross-Paris timing was very tight. On arrival at Bordeaux we were not met by any representative so made our own way to the ship. From there our luggage was taken on board, we were given champagne and ...
Sail Date: September 2016

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent experience with Scenic

Review for Scenic Diamond to France

User Avatar
Christinemalkin15
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Excellent service from Scenic. All was included: drinks, tips etc, so although it seemed expensive, there was nothing else to pay. There were well organised excursions, with consideration for those with walking problems. They did arrange special itineraries with less walking when necessary. There was a very helpful cruise director, with a good sense of humour. We have been with this company ...
Sail Date: September 2016

Friendly efficient service! Great food. Relaxing vacation.

Review for Viking Forseti to France

User Avatar
Russ Eitel
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a last minute trip for my wife's 70th birthday. We loved the ship, food, service, and met many delightful people. Bordeaux is a lovely region of France, and we learned a lot about wine making and tasting. The atmosphere throughout the whole trip was relaxed, We enjoyed meeting new friends which is easy because the cruise only has a maximum of 200 passengers. They met us at the ...
Sail Date: August 2016

Cabin Type: French Balcony

First Time River Cruise - Won't be our last

Review for Viking Forseti to France

User Avatar
leftygolfer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Great time. Ship and Staff was first class. Lorin, the Program Director does a great job. All of the excursions were very well done. All of our tour guides were excellent and spoke very good English. Getting on and off the ship was a breeze. This is a cruise that is definitely wine-centric, but there were some cruisers just along for the ride. Food and beverage offerings were nice. We ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

April in Bordeaux

Review for Scenic Diamond to France

User Avatar
caviargal
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are great fans of French reds and really enjoyed our previous trips exploring the Rhone region and Champagne areas of France. Bordeaux appealed for many of the same reasons: lovely scenery, great wineries, picturesque chateaux, farmer's markets and good food. We chose the Scenic Diamond as there was a good amount of time to be spent in Bordeaux itself, and that was indeed our favorite ...
Sail Date: April 2016

Excellent First time River Cruise on Viking Forseti

Review for Viking Forseti to France

User Avatar
pasta mama
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This Chateaux and Wine Country cruise on the Viking Forseti during the week of Christmas was one of the best gifts we've ever received. We traveled with our family group of 8. A "Viking" met us at the Bordeaux airport, helped us fill out lost luggage forms, and then whisked us off to the modern, sleek Viking Forseti in one of the fleet of clean & swift buses that are part of the Viking ...
Sail Date: December 2015

Cabin Type: French Balcony

