Bordeaux to Europe River Cruise Reviews

First River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Diamond

User Avatar
CWVM89
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

The welcome at Bordeaux Airport was friendly and professional. The first coincidence was in the taxi - One of the ladies who shared it with us was living in the town in which my partner was brought up. The surprises continued as we boarded Scenic Diamond and were offered a suite upgrade which we gratefully accepted. The suite was spotless and the beds were comfortable. The balcony - with the ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Azamara staff are wonderful

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
mexico8
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised about 300 days with many other cruise lines and this was our first cruise with Azamara. We found the staff to be the nicest and most helpful of all the cruise lines we have been with. I have a mobility scooter and they were extremely helpful when I had difficulty getting around. The ship is older and not too accessible. There were high ledges and doors to open that could not ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Traveled with disabled person

First time on Azamara and NOT disappointed !

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
EEcruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised over 12 voyages on various cruise lines, including a river cruise and have had varied experiences. We had heard great things about Azamara and we were not disappointed. Yes, the earlier technical glitches were unnerving but thanks to the many loyal Azamara regulars on this site, our concerns were allayed. While the room was smaller that we expected, we found lots of cubbies to ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Great itinerary but not what it used to be

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
rolfcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The sail-in to Sevilla, Spain alone was worth the trip. We were so very lucky with the weather too, not a drop of rain the entire time. Unfortunately, Azamara's service has declined and no longer offers what once was a family and familiar atmosphere. The familiar "Welcome aboard/Home" greetings are gone. Most staff (wait and bar staff being the exception) just go through the motions. Hard to ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Nice but not special

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
grummanaa1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and because we’ve travelled before on an “R” class ship (one of Oceania’s). We travelled from New Zealand to London to see friends after 3 years of covid lockdown separation. Having been caught out by travelling to the port on embarkation day in the past we built a day into our itinerary to get from London to Bordeaux. This worked in our favour as the ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Great first river Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Diamond

User Avatar
keckley
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are ocean cruisers and have been cruising for a number of years. When our cruise on Windstar canceled we decided we still wanted to travel. So we did some research and found this river cruise which visited the Bordeaux Region. Checked Scenics' reviews very happy with what we read and decided to book it! The idea of it being ALL inclusive was very attractive as well. Riding eBikes and wine ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Wineries, wineries, wineries

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Diamond

User Avatar
Kbecks57
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We are wine lovers and had heard about this from friends. Scenic puts the L in Luxury! Every detail is taken care of and and every request is met as part of the service. Staff are amazing, the ship is beautiful, and the activities are top notch! The dining is 5 star, with excellent wine pairings to accompany the meal selections. It really is all inclusive — you would be hard pressed to include ...
Sail Date: October 2019

It was a very pleasant experience. Everything went very well.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Diamond

User Avatar
Sarah Ross
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we enjoyed our previous Scenic cruise in 2018 from Budapest to Amsterdam, and because we wanted to visit the Bordeaux area and then take advantage of the cruise extension to Madrid. It was a very memorable experience: the food was excellent, the service outstanding and the excursions were very interesting and efficiently run. All the crew were friendly and ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Mostly amazing!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Diamond

User Avatar
Awer1416
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We’d never been to France and a wine cruise sounded like it would be fun. We were traveling with friends and met new ones. The staff is outstanding! Wonderful attention to even the smallest details. We would especially like to thank our butler Armin(and Victor). Bart in the dining room and Martina and Patrice in the lounge were always smiling and very attentive. We had lovely massages as ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Amazing staff and a superb experience!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Scenic Diamond

User Avatar
CB Yorks
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

What an experience! Customer service levels off the Richter scale!! Nothing was too much trouble for the staff. The Chef, Steve Groves was charming and so modest! Greg Wallace was a bundle of energy and made time for everyone, we learnt so much about his life, such an interesting man. The oyster schuking was memorable and even those not keen were happy to listen and learn. The Head Chef Mattias ...
Sail Date: August 2019

