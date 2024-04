Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Forseti

We were looking for a wine cruise and this one fit the bill. The staff on board went out of their way to make sure we were having a wonderful time. Our luggage was lost for 13 days and the people at the front desk were on the phone daily trying to track it down. We loved our little cabin and Adrian who kept it impeccable. The chef was a hoot but even more importantly, the food was beyond ...