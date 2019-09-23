Dining
The service was generally very good – not perfect, but quite good. Note – given only 46 passengers it should have been good. Food was of a good quality and usually well prepared with good taste. A few items were overcooked and a bit tough, but most pretty good. It is not gourmet and doesn’t feature the best ingredients. Do not expect lobster, sole, turbot, caviar, or truffles. A ...
Embarkation went smoothly and quick as well as disembarkation, everybody knows what to do and where to send you.
The ship is exactly the right size with the perfect amount of people. The attention to deatils and to have us, the passengers always happy and doing something is great.
The tours are superb, and since we did The Taste of Bourdeaux, the Chateaus and vineyards we visited were ...
We chose this cruise due to the wonderful reputation enjoyed by Viking. It was our first river cruise and it could not have been better. From the moment we boarded the Forseti, the crew made you feel right at home. The accommodations were wonderful. We really enjoyed the meals. Excellent quality and not so much food that you felt uncomfortable. Our excursions were great and we enjoyed them ...
Scenic was going to a place we wanted to go at a time we wanted to holiday and we got a good offer from ROL.
The cruise was good overall, but the senior chef was inconsistent. He didn’t understand French cheeses and how they should be stored and served. All consommé soups were very poor. We talked to the chef about it and he said it was because he wasn’t encouraged to use salt! Later a ‘tarte ...
Our first river cruise and headed into it blindly. One can research cabin sizes, services, costs as much as they like but in the end how did our complete package do? Rather well indeed. At 54 and 65 we were close to being the youngest people on board. This was a shock initially and more so as over 85+ year olds slowly started to come aboard using wheelchairs and crutches and walkers. But the ...
We chose this cruise because we enjoyed our previous Scenic cruise in 2018 from Budapest to Amsterdam, and because we wanted to visit the Bordeaux area and then take advantage of the cruise extension to Madrid.
It was a very memorable experience: the food was excellent, the service outstanding and the excursions were very interesting and efficiently run.
All the crew were friendly and ...
We’d never been to France and a wine cruise sounded like it would be fun. We were traveling with friends and met new ones.
The staff is outstanding! Wonderful attention to even the smallest details.
We would especially like to thank our butler Armin(and Victor). Bart in the dining room and Martina and Patrice in the lounge were always smiling and very attentive.
We had lovely massages as ...
We are wine lovers and had heard about this from friends. Scenic puts the L in Luxury! Every detail is taken care of and and every request is met as part of the service. Staff are amazing, the ship is beautiful, and the activities are top notch! The dining is 5 star, with excellent wine pairings to accompany the meal selections. It really is all inclusive — you would be hard pressed to include ...
I have cruised with Vikings before and I therefore know that their standards of food and service are excellent. This cruise lived up to my expectations - nothing is too much trouble for the crew - they want to please everybody on board. Our suite was always kept clean and tidy. The food and wine were exceptionally good.
I had hoped we had picked the correct time to see the Grape Harvest - ...
This is a lovely boat with very friendly staff. We enjoyed the trip and especially loved Bordeaux.
We were involved in a bus accident that was very upsetting. No one was badly injured but all were very emotionally upset. The accident was not caused by Scenic but I felt there should have been some kind of counselling made available to the group of us involved in the accident. Speaking to others ...