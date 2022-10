Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

The sail-in to Sevilla, Spain alone was worth the trip. We were so very lucky with the weather too, not a drop of rain the entire time. Unfortunately, Azamara's service has declined and no longer offers what once was a family and familiar atmosphere. The familiar "Welcome aboard/Home" greetings are gone. Most staff (wait and bar staff being the exception) just go through the motions. Hard to ...