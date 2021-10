Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Africa

We like the top notch cruise experience that Uniworld provides. Embarkation was easy & quick. It is a beautiful ship & we were upgraded from a regular suite to a grand suite. I booked a suite as I wanted that large fabulous double sink bathroom; the grand suite has a tub in addition to a fabulous shower. Uniworld is very accommodating to any reasonable request. We had the best butler that brought ...