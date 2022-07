Review for Sirena to Mediterranean

oceania is the best cruiseline we have done most, this was about our 30th on oceania but s few things have been a concern. hate the way they have tried to squeeze Red ginger in the menu is the old one not as good was on Riviera 3 weeks ago so different Then they put polo and toscanana together you get a limited menue of both it was not what we wanted, PLEASE I hope they don't try and use this ...