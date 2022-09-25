As former cold warriors, we chose this cruise to visit places we had been forbidden to travel while serving in what was West Germany. On our way to the ship, our very first thrill - walking across the Glieniecke Bridge, the bridge of spy exchanges near Sans Souci and Cecilienhof. It was cold and snowing. There was little traffic. It was the thrill of a lifetime.
From beginning to end, our trip ...
When we booked, we were told that they don’t cruise the Elbe after mid-July because the water levels in the Elbe made it impossible for the ships to sail. The day before our departure from home we received an email saying the water was too low, and we would be brought to the Viking Astrild for 2 nights, where we had a lovely view of the river. We were then transported to the Viking Beyla for 3 ...
I had traveled on VIking on other time, and liked the itinerary of this trip. It was well planned with great excursions. The food was excellent and the staff were great. The excursions went off without a hitch. Each one was very informative and interesting. We especially enjoyed learning about Martin Luther. The entertainment on board was good and we enjoyed his music selections. Very ...
I wanted to experience Berlin, so I chose this river cruise. We went into Berlin two days early. The history of this majestic city, with its impressive restoration, was certainly something I ll never forget. The Berlin at Night Viking tour was a gem. The cruise continued on the quiet Elbe, Wittenberg, Meissen and the stunning city of Dresden. Again, the restoration of this town destroyed in ...
We chose this cruise because it allowed us to see sights in germany that we hadn’t seen before at a no hazzle leisurely pace which viking offered. it also gave us the option of scheduling an additional day’s stay in berlin before hand which we took advantage of. This cruise far exceeded our expectations. the crew went above and beyond to meet our needs. the food was excellent and plentiful. we ...
This was our first Viking Cruise and it was chosen to get in time in Berlin, Wittenberg and other sights in the former East Germany. Two nights in the Westin Grand in Berlin were included before five days aboard the ship. It was a very good location to work from, but the hotel was not up to Westin standards. Breakfast service was poor and the selections minimal by comparison. Admittedly, what ...
Though I booked this cruise for the ports and sights, and they were wonderful, the highlight of this trip was the crew. They were professional and friendly, quickly knew everyone's names and preferences, were most helpful whenever asked about anything. They clearly enjoyed their jobs and each other. It was evident that Viking clearly values their staff and treats them well.
The port talks ...
We went with first time Viking cruisers and we all had a wonderful time. The time ashore at Berlin was a lot of fun as the winter markets were just getting started so it gave us something to do in the evenings. Prague was absolutely gorgeous and we look forward to going back again. Time on the Elbe was great also, being a smaller river it just felt like we were the only ones on it, which I ...
I chose this cruise as it was going through an area of Germany that I remember from my childhood. Actually, I was born very far north Germany, but I remember going to Berlin when I was a kid. I have many tassen in my china cabinet and even some old pieces from Dresden - which I inherited from my grandmother. I wanted to go somewhere other than the Rhine and my daughter and I really wanted to ...
We were traveling to Berlin for a wedding and, since we would already be in Berlin, we decided to add a river cruise for after the wedding. After looking at the different offerings, we found this Viking cruise to fit very nicely with our schedule. In fact, we added 2 days on the front end to see more of Berlin before embarking on the Astrid. Viking staff were very accommodating and helpful in ...