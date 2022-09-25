Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

We went with first time Viking cruisers and we all had a wonderful time. The time ashore at Berlin was a lot of fun as the winter markets were just getting started so it gave us something to do in the evenings. Prague was absolutely gorgeous and we look forward to going back again. Time on the Elbe was great also, being a smaller river it just felt like we were the only ones on it, which I ...