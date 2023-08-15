What we liked: Everything Viking did was great! The ship was modern, spotless, right-sized....just an overall wonderful ship. The staff and crew were very friendly and always willing to help. We always found something good to eat and gained the customary poundage. The destinations were fabulous on this itinerary.
What we didn't like as much: Sea days were somewhat boring. Yes, we could ...
We booked the cruise a little over a month before we sailed. It was the best thing we ever did.. My wife contacted a travel agent and they managed everything. The ship was great. Clean, well built and well laid out. Everything was spotless. It was easy to find your way and find what you wanted. The cabin was also spotless. It was a joy to stay there. The cabin steward was very proficient, ...
We had previously taken an eight day cruise of the Mediterranean with Viking. That cruise was the first cruise we had ever taken. We were so happy and impressed by that cruise, that we decided we wanted to do another, but for a longer duration, as soon as it was over. We chose the Trade Routes of the Middle Ages for our second cruise based on the ports visited (we love all of Europe, but ...
From the time we were met in Oslo at the start of our pre-cruise venture through Norway to Bergen, from which the ship would depart, to the day we walked down the gangway in Barcelona at disembarkation, Viking people were always cooperative and helpful.
Viking Neptune was gorgeous, well designed for function and comfort, kept in immaculate condition. Our itinerary was interesting and varied. ...
We wanted a trip with interesting ports, not too many sea days, and a medium sized ship. This fit the bill. The ship itself is wonderful! Even our lower-priced stateroom had a small balcony. It was comfortable, well appointed and conveniently located. There were plenty of comfy spaces to hang out on the ship with a book or a drink, or both. I loved the infinity pool! It's small, but very ...
This was my very first cruise and our first travel since Covid canceled earlier post retirement plans. My wife and I had been intrigued by Viking from watching their ads on PBS Masterpiece. Friends of ours had also strongly recommended Viking so we had high expectations. Those expectations were met and exceeded. The ship, the staff, the food, our room and the excursions were first class in every ...
We were looking for a cruise ship that had less people, and better shore excursions. Viking Ocean Venus provided us with everything we asked for. The itinerary was diverse, the Deluxe Veranda cabin was just enough without loosing any of the Viking experience. Food was great, we liked the buffet so much we spent most of the meals there instead of the restaurant. Entertainment was just enough ...
Being a Danish-American, and wanting to tack a aft-visit to Copenhagen after our voyage, we gravitated to the British Isles Explorer tour with Viking. We were fortunate to have excellent weather and no port changes so our travels were wonderful! The ship was excellent, couldn't have been better, but the star of our trip was the staff. From our cabin steward, YaYa, to just polite hellos from ...
This was our very first cruise. On the whole it was good, and we plan to sail with Viking again, but there were some hiccups.
About a year before the cruise, they shifted us to a different ship leaving about a week later. And a few months after that, they announced that three of the planned stops had been changed. We were very disappointed to miss Belfast, but Isle of Man was very nice and ...
A great cruise to see the various areas of the British Isles, with Bergen Norway as a bonus. Enjoyed each port which included ones in Scotland, Ireland, Wales, and England. Starting in Bergen added variety and interest to the cruise. The Mars ship was nice, clean, comfortable, and well laid out. The ship’s stabilizers allow for relatively smooth sailing even in stormy conditions. Crossing the ...