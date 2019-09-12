My wife and I chose Viking because it runs smaller ships and after three years without cruising believed this to be a safer option following COVID. This was our first time on Viking after 30+ cruises with other cruise companies. It was probably the worst.
We made the decision to sail from Bergen to Montreal and then a second cruise from Montreal to New York 26 days in all. We saw the best and ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to try a Viking Ocean Cruise. And the itinerary was the Norwegian Fjords, which was an itinerary that we wanted. We have over 40 cruises on another cruise line but we wanted to experience a smaller ship. The cruise, and Viking, exceeded our expectations. The service, the food, the entertainment and the excursions were all simply outstanding. In the fall we ...
Great cruise line. Awesome ship and service. One of the best designed ships we have ever been on. Wraparound Promenade deck. Thermal spa outfitted with more different treatment areas (whirlpools, snow room, dry sauna, steam room, etc). Great fitness room. Most rooms between the common areas on decks 1-2-7-8 limiting how many stairs to traverse to get between rooms and common areas. Ship had ...
This is our first cruise with Viking and we are converts! We have cruised with most other lines and while we don't consider ourselves "cruise people", we do end up taking a fair amount of cruises. We really enjoyed the low key luxury decor of the ship. I read an interview with the CEO of Viking and he described his line as "the thinking man's cruise rather than the drinking man's cruise." I think ...
We had a wonderful Viking River Cruise on the Danube and were curious about their ocean cruises. In particular, the Viking River service and logistics were outstanding. The food was fine but not outstanding. The tours were well organized. The cost of optional tours was reasonable. ...Viking Ocean does not disappoint. The Sun is a lovely ship with generous public spaces. The service was ...
With over 300 sea days on Holland America, we felt it was time for a change, and wanted to try out Viking Ocean.
We could not have been more pleased with the overall experience. Check-in was swift and easy, with our documents awaiting us. We were also able to access our cabin earlier than promised.
Our cabin was a Deluxe Verandah - nicely laid out, great bathroom with heated floors (also ...
I choose this cruise primarily for the ports of call. I ended up being a fan of Viking.
The ship was neat and clean.
The staff (all of the staff from the cleaning staff to the Captain) we friendly and helpful.
The lectures were fantastic.
The food excellent. (I did have an early hiccup with the food. I am allergic to garlic and although I made all the proper notifications I was ...
We enjoyed the 2017 cruise on the Viking Sea so much, we just had to do it again. Second time around was more enjoyable than the first. After all the previous In the Wake of the Vikings was our first cruise. Now we know what to do and what to expect. Maybe someday we will try a third time! The Viking Sun was great and we certainly appreciated our free suite upgrade. The staff in our favorite ...
The unusual itinerary immediately drew us to this particular cruise, and we weren't disappointed. Everything about Viking was top tier... boarding was quick and smooth, cabin was very comfortable, dining was wonderful, and crew and service was excellent. Our paid shore excursions were very good, although some of the "included" tours could have been better (i.e. Reykjavik city tour was a waste of ...
We picked this cruise because of its itinerary - "In the Wake of the Vikings" - a northerly transatlantic crossing, and we had to book it a year and a half in advance because it's only offered once a year. (Although, we found out later that a 2nd Viking ship trailed this same itinerary by several days - so much for Viking's communications - more on that.)
We did the 3-day pre-trip Iceland ...