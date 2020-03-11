Having loved every Viking River Cruise we've ever been on, (and having been disappointed with other ocean cruise lines,) we decided to put Viking to the test. We could not be happier. Viking is a class act in every way!
We have been on less expensive cruises, but by the time they nickel and dime you to death, it comes out about even.
Viking gives you a free excursion at every ...
We had been looking forward to seeing St. Petersburg but understood why that stop had to be changed, of course, as well as Finland and Estonia. However the replacement stops were mostly unremarkable.
We still enjoyed the trip due to the excellent staff who were always kind and friendly making each day a joy. The entertainment was awesome! And the food was fantastic. We also very much ...
Very good Expedition-Team! They offered a lot of gatherings for Points of Interest, for Information about History, Nature, Norways Culture and Identity, Polarexpeditions, Myths…
They also gave a lot of Information about the tours but without trying to sell -
Nice Crew in the restaurant and at the reception - very friendly and helpful.
Very good food - allways something local from ...
Embarkation good, welcome snack
Cabin comfortable and good window onto Deck 5
Need to be a GOOD sailor, 12 metre waves and constant rolling was quite challenging for some!
Shower room clean, shampoo etc rather too high for little folk!
Ship spacious and interesting, deck7 lovely for views when the weather permitted
We would have appreciated an afternoon cake/cookie with our cup of ...
Nice and interesting journey. We enjoyed this trip very much. It was a wonderful landscape with interesting harbours and nice people we meet. Lovely little towns and interesting cities where the ship anchored. Sometimes we had prefered the ship would stay longer in harbour so that we could have more sightseeings. We had wounderful weather,made fantastic excursions and had a lot of fun. On board ...
We did enjoy our cruise, but we only had a slight glimmer of the Northern Lights on one evening & the cruise had to be curtailed because of exceptionally stormy weather, and a technical issue with the ship. Norway had floods, roads blocked by snow and truly difficult conditions to contend with. We were also unable to dock at some ports, because of the weather. The excursion to the North Cape had ...
Hurtigruten was recommended to us by our Travel Agent on the strength of feedback from previous cutomers. We researched the company ourselves and booked two years ago, for 11/20 in order to celebrate my husband's 70th birthday that year and our 50th Wedding Anniversary. We unfortunately had to reschedule to this year due to the pandemic Nevertheless and although belated the trip turned out to be ...
We wanted to see the northern lights and this cruise did not disappoint. In addition we visited some beautiful locations and spent time exploring the towns along the route. The COVID-19 measures on board were excellent and with fewer passengers we felt very safe. The staff were exceptionally friendly and helpful. The food on board was excellent: the breakfast buffet was extensive and lunch and ...
I sailed on this ship on 11th October but only for four nights between Bergen and Tromso. Booking was the first challenge. Although the Nordlys is part of the Hurtigruten group and used by local people in Norway to travel between small ports up and down the coast, in the UK the website seems intent on only allowing you to book an 11 night sailing (Bergen to North Cape and return). I had to phone ...
I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The ship is stylish and whilst old still offers a comfortable, low key holiday.
The staff were second to none, especially as they were dealing with the ever-changing unprecedented ...