Bergen Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
412 reviews

1-10 of 412 Bergen Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Viking is fabulous in every way!

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
EndlessVacationer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having loved every Viking River Cruise we've ever been on, (and having been disappointed with other ocean cruise lines,) we decided to put Viking to the test. We could not be happier. Viking is a class act in every way! We have been on less expensive cruises, but by the time they nickel and dime you to death, it comes out about even. Viking gives you a free excursion at every ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Polarlights and stormy weather

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Turalu
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Very good Expedition-Team! They offered a lot of gatherings for Points of Interest, for Information about History, Nature, Norways Culture and Identity, Polarexpeditions, Myths… They also gave a lot of Information about the tours but without trying to sell - Nice Crew in the restaurant and at the reception - very friendly and helpful. Very good food - allways something local from ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

No frills, need to be a good sailor, lovely staff!!

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
cello is the best
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation good, welcome snack Cabin comfortable and good window onto Deck 5 Need to be a GOOD sailor, 12 metre waves and constant rolling was quite challenging for some! Shower room clean, shampoo etc rather too high for little folk! Ship spacious and interesting, deck7 lovely for views when the weather permitted We would have appreciated an afternoon cake/cookie with our cup of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Wonderful trip along a fantastic coastline.

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Seemaus
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Nice and interesting journey. We enjoyed this trip very much. It was a wonderful landscape with interesting harbours and nice people we meet. Lovely little towns and interesting cities where the ship anchored. Sometimes we had prefered the ship would stay longer in harbour so that we could have more sightseeings. We had wounderful weather,made fantastic excursions and had a lot of fun. On board ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Stormy weather for our January Cruise

Review for Nordnorge to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
alcks
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did enjoy our cruise, but we only had a slight glimmer of the Northern Lights on one evening & the cruise had to be curtailed because of exceptionally stormy weather, and a technical issue with the ship. Norway had floods, roads blocked by snow and truly difficult conditions to contend with. We were also unable to dock at some ports, because of the weather. The excursion to the North Cape had ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Experience a special Cruise

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
XBOX
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Hurtigruten was recommended to us by our Travel Agent on the strength of feedback from previous cutomers. We researched the company ourselves and booked two years ago, for 11/20 in order to celebrate my husband's 70th birthday that year and our 50th Wedding Anniversary. We unfortunately had to reschedule to this year due to the pandemic Nevertheless and although belated the trip turned out to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Stunning scenery and views of the northern lights.

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
KJD24
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to see the northern lights and this cruise did not disappoint. In addition we visited some beautiful locations and spent time exploring the towns along the route. The COVID-19 measures on board were excellent and with fewer passengers we felt very safe. The staff were exceptionally friendly and helpful. The food on board was excellent: the breakfast buffet was extensive and lunch and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Challenging to book what I wanted

Review for Nordlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Linb121
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I sailed on this ship on 11th October but only for four nights between Bergen and Tromso. Booking was the first challenge. Although the Nordlys is part of the Hurtigruten group and used by local people in Norway to travel between small ports up and down the coast, in the UK the website seems intent on only allowing you to book an 11 night sailing (Bergen to North Cape and return). I had to phone ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Service in a time of dufficulties

Review for Lofoten to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
florencesm
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The ship is stylish and whilst old still offers a comfortable, low key holiday. The staff were second to none, especially as they were dealing with the ever-changing unprecedented ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Disappointing

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
0 cont left
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have done several Viking cruIses before so we were expecting more, The shore excursions were less than expected - even the extra cost ones were less than expected. The buses were full and uncomfortable. One couldn't even make it up the hill out of town and all the guide was worried about was if she was going to be back in time. The walk to the buses was long and over wet and slippery ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

