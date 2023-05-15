Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Viking Neptune

We had previously taken an eight day cruise of the Mediterranean with Viking. That cruise was the first cruise we had ever taken. We were so happy and impressed by that cruise, that we decided we wanted to do another, but for a longer duration, as soon as it was over. We chose the Trade Routes of the Middle Ages for our second cruise based on the ports visited (we love all of Europe, but ...