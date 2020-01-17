  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Bergen to Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

4.3
1-10 of 312 Bergen to Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

A fantastic cruise along the Norwegian fjords to the land of the midnight sun..

Review for Trollfjord to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
IM1960
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of Hurtigruten's reputation for providing the best and most authentic trip to the North Cape of Europe. We really liked the idea that we would be travelling on a "working boat" which was still an important link for many of the more remote communities on the Norwegian north coast. The trip was well beyond our expectations. The boat was very comfortable, with our ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Service in a time of dufficulties

Review for Lofoten to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
florencesm
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The ship is stylish and whilst old still offers a comfortable, low key holiday. The staff were second to none, especially as they were dealing with the ever-changing unprecedented ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Northern lights ahead

Review for Nordkapp to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
LP60
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The cruise was informal; great food; friendly, attentive & knowledgeable staff; variety of ports & excursions With less passengers than the larger ships, people could get to know each other and the staff which led to a friendly atmosphere The food was good quality, with something for everyone (although it did include a lot of fish - but I expect there were vegetarian / meat options if ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Trip of a lifetime

Review for Polarlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Nashash
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this cruise as it is a ferry and not overally "touristy" as an anniversary and birthday present for us. This was such an experience. The staff are amazing the scenery is fantastic. Normally we never repeat a holiday BUT this is an exception. We had a partial view cabin which was very comfy as we thought we may spend some time there on the days we had nothing planned, however there ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Norway round cruise on MV Nordkapp

Review for Nordkapp to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
GOWER146
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were very pleased we chose this trip, which did not disappoint and in the main was above expectations.The ship was in excellent condition and kept very clean. We were impressed by our accommodation (suite 502) which was large (two rooms), very comfortable and spotless. We enjoyed some excellent and interesting excursions, although one of the highlights, a trip on a snowmobile, had to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

What’s not to like

Review for Trollfjord to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
JEMSON
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on this very ship nearly five years ago, a June eleven-day coastal trip. Stunning scenery, excursions superb and life on board very comfortable and friendly. Had to repeat the experience. We’re currently eight days into our winter trip, the standard just as high, the food and comfort admirable. So what if you have to make your own entertainment onboard? Those here have accepted this, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Stunning scenery and prices

Review for Nordlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
johnonhisbike
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We hoped to see the Aurora and experience the stunning arctic scenery. We chose the 7-day Northbound cruise with flights back to the UK from Kirkenes. The prices for the excursions were very high, nevertheless we chose the dog-sledding as an experience of a lifetime. It lived up to expectations. The 'Cathedral tour' at one town though, was priced at over £100pp - we decided to walk the half ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Grey Northern lights

Review for Nordlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
ahorsham
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Even though we saw them on 3 nights, be aware - Northern lights are NOT coloured to the naked eye. If your cabin is on the gangway side you get woken in the middle of the night with all the stops. Not enough to do on board except sit in the lounge area, some good talks and films. Board games available. The gangway area and walk path to coaches were not treated, so snow and ice v. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

In Search of the Northern Lights

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Renee B
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we love Norway, and wanted to visit in winter to try to see the northern lights. Viking offered this cruise beginning with two days in Bergen, giving us time to both recover from jet lag and enjoy shopping in Bergen, We also paid Viking to arrange our air travel, so as to insure a seamless arrival in the event of any disruption. Well, one of the flights ultimately ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Not a good choice for your first cruise

Review for Richard With to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
stebill54
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Trip was recommended by a travel agent, it was also chance to see the Northern Lights. We didn't want a big cruise ship for our first cruise, we also wanted a trip to the Arctic Circle we this trip provided. The trip to the main port in the Arctic cancelled due to the weather which was very disappointing. The lights made a very brief appearance which also added to the frustration, I accept we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Bergen to Norwegian Fjords
Bergen to Norwegian Fjords Richard With Cruise Reviews
Bergen to Norwegian Fjords Viking Star Cruise Reviews
Bergen to Norwegian Fjords Viking Sky Cruise Reviews
Bergen to Norwegian Fjords Kong Harald Cruise Reviews
Bergen to Norwegian Fjords MS Spitsbergen Cruise Reviews
