My husband was reluctant about going because he dislikes cruising BUT he changed his mind and wanted to keep on cruising!
We loved the ship and everything it had to offer.
Really enjoyed the classical live music daily in the afternoons. The entertainment in the theater were surprisingly good.
Loved the spa with the ice room.
All the staff were incredibly nice and seems genuinely to ...
The cruse was amazing. We had taken a cruise on another line and said never again. After this Viking Cruise we are looking at the taking another one. We have told friends that have taken other cruise lines and didnt care for it, that they need to take a Viking Cruise. The ship was unbelievable but what made the experience great was the staff. From what we could tell the entire attitude extended ...
Viking Homelands Cruise takes you to 6 countries with perfectly curated stops and excursions. The usual Viking details and friendly attentive crew are in evidence. They have updated their menus and it was evident; this was our 5th Viking cruise and the food was the best ever. On board entertainment, from the 4 singers in the Star Theater to the resident historian were topnotch. We really ...
As American English-speaking first timers on Hapag-Lloyd, we chose this cruise to try the storied line (with a long and very distinguished history, much like Cunard), and to be on a smaller upmarket ship, but with a completely different, German vibe. We were not disappointed. It was a wonderful overall cruise experience.
Europa 2 is a small(er) ship and is quiet and subdued, with a very sleek ...
My wife and I chose the Viking Homelands Cruise for our 40th Anniversary celebration. I had had it with extra-large cruise ships and wanted to try something smaller. Viking exceeded all of my expectations. I wanted a cruise where the ship did not feel like a floating shopping mall with casinos, Viking delivered. This ship had no casinos, nor was it filled with shops and hucksters. Viking had ...
We had been on several river cruises, but this was our first Ocean. We were very happy with the Viking River cruise (especially the limited number of passengers) and wanted to try the Viking Ocean as it was much larger but still limited to 900 passengers.
We were surprised at how we never felt crowded on the ship, the additional restaurant options were great, and we took advantage of room ...
Being 25% Swedish/Norwegian, I have been interested in traveling in this area for years. This was my first real ocean cruise, but 6th time with Viking. I prefer the Viking River Cruises.
What I liked:
The ship is wonderful. It is nicely decorated. There are ample stairs and elevators. We loved our room with a balcony where we could actually sit and enjoy the ocean view. The heated ...
We chose this cruise because of the Scandinavian itinerary. The natural beauty of Norway especially cannot be overstated. We've cruised with Viking before, both river and ocean, and we never even considered any other cruise line. Our stateroom was spacious (penthouse veranda), comfortable and beautiful. Once again we were impressed and very happy with all of the staff on board. Incredible ...
Chose this trip because the itinerary visited the parts of Scandinavia we were interested in. All ship staff were exceptional, well-trained and friendly. Our penthouse veranda room was excellent. The entertainment was better than expected. The food was good but not exceptional. The pretrip excursion was enjoyable. The port talks were well done. Excursion options were expensive and were included ...
This was our third cruise with Viking but will sadly be the last.
Viking Mars went into service in 2022 & in some areas are already showing its age - the communal carpet areas are beginning to fade, some of the other high use items such as furniture also showed signs of high wear.
Embarkation was chaotic with no one taking charge with the long lines forming which didn't improve entering the ...