  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Bergen to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2 Bergen to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

fantastic, relaxing sailing with beautiful scenery and great food

Review for Polarlys to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Norgesfarerne
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We are a married couple of 63 and 66 years, and have long wanted this trip to see Norway from the coastal side. It was a wonderful experience. Norway showed its high mountains and deep fjords from its best side. On the ship which is not very big, we got beautiful food from Norwegian local ingredients and good service, and good information about the places we passed. No stressful ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Hurtigruten exactly what we expected

Review for Finnmarken to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SLOduck
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

When you say the word "cruise," one typically thinks of a BIG cruise ship that holds anywhere from 2000 to 6000 guests and features Broadway style entertainment and lavish midnight buffets. But Hurtigruten truly walks away from this kind of mainstream cruising concept and provides a different kind of cruise experience that sails up and down the coast of Norway. I knew this was a different kind of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2013

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Bergen to Europe River
Bergen to Europe River Finnmarken Cruise Reviews
Bergen to Europe River Finnmarken Cruise Reviews
Bergen to Europe River Polarlys Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.