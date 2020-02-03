When Norway opened to Covid-19 vaccinated tourists in July 2021, the time for the 5000 km Bergen - Kirkenes - Bergen Hurtigruten trip was just right. The reduced occupancy (just slightly over 100 people in the cabins, plus the hop on, hop off passengers) of the smallest ship in the fleet made the journey quite special. Not to mention the weather, which was really cooperating.
Nine sunny days ...
Even in times of corona, where the ship is maximum 60% full, the seats in the public areas are not enough. I would not want to travel on this or similar ships when 100% of its capacity can be used. Looking at the Norwegian coastline surely is beautiful but it’s also more or less the only thing you can do on board so it’s very disappointing if you can’t enjoy it properly because of not enough ...
I don’t think I’ll ever do the Hurtigruten again. First it was very expensive, over 5000 kr per person for a 36 hour trip from Bergen to Trondheim going through Geiranger. We ordered the Arctic Superior room which was twice as expensive as a standard room, but it just had a round port window. It was no better than standard rooms on a normal cruise ship. The Hurtigruten shouldn’t be thought of ...
We have always wanted to experience going with Hurtigruten along the Norwegian coast, and the scenery was amazing. We started in the beautiful town of Bergen and went all the way to Kirkenes. Embarkation and disembarkation were both very easy and well-organized, although there were some slight confusion about when and where to put the suitcases before disambarkation.
The staff were all very ...
This cruise was chosen because our previous cruises to Norway with P&O had not gone as far north.
Booking direct with Hurtigruten meant that we were covered by their travel arrangements eg charter flight to Bergen from the UK and transfer to the port.
The ship is a working fast ferry that carries goods and post. However, the public areas are furnished to a high quality. The ship stops at ...
I wanted to see Hurtigruten's new Hybrid cruise ship and experience the expedition cruise concept. This is a great way to travel for the environmentally conscious cruise customer.
Check in, embarking and disembarking was always smooth. This is a small ship by cruise standards with 500 passengers but that makes for a much better experience. The ship and quality of the onboard accommodation is ...
I went on this cruise with my brother and his wife. We had always wanted to visit Norway and thought the winter cruise with the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights would be a great idea.
We were not disappointed - we did see the lights although personally I was disappointed that they appeared like grey "clouds" and it was only through a good camera lens where the exposure could be left ...
I'd wanted to see the Northern Lights and go on a cruise for years. I'd looked at Hurtigruten along with other companies. The Hurtigruten seemed expensive but offered fewer 'on board' activities (musicals, casino, entertainment). I spoke to my travel agent and one of the company had been with Hurtigruten and raved about it. I also decided that for this trip I was more interested in the culture ...
This cruise was initially offered to us by another company but we ultimately decided we would be getting a better experience and better value for money.
Embarkation and disembarkation went well.
The ship was ample for our requirements although the cabin was adequate the shower area was small.
But all in all the staff and crew helped make our experience excellent.
Our Trip in the ...
This was my 3rd Hurtigruten Cruise in 3 years and I loved the Nordkapp and Fram. The Nordlys was a huge disappointment in almost all categories. The cabins are small, but that is expected. Worse yet, my cabin had a terrible sewage smell the first two days and a lingering sewage smell throughout the cruise. The cleaning crew indicated there was an issue. The restaurant staff, except for Pow, was ...