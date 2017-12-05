  • Newsletter
Bergen to Arctic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
32 reviews

1-10 of 32 Bergen to Arctic Cruise Reviews

Great cruise to Iceland and Norway

Review for Viking Mars to Arctic

User Avatar
JohntheLast11
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Can't really complain about anything. Food, service and room were all excellent. Weather sucked, but that's Iceland. Would have liked to know if there were any instances of Covid on board, but Captain and crew were silent. Tours were generally very good. Reykjavik tour was so so. Buffet was excellent and up to the standards that we've become used to on Viking. Embarking and disembarking ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite with Balcony

Amazing scenery and very good staff

Review for Trollfjord to Arctic

User Avatar
MrsMot
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise on MS Trollfjord after seeing an article in a women's magazine the previous year. It was a Northern Lights cruise with Wildlife. Michael Strachan was on the ship for a few days which was an added attraction. We had to book through Iglu Cruises/Planet Cruise and felt that it would have been better to have booked directly with Hurtigruten. Iglu told us that one of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Very good trip, nice boat, nice people on board

Review for Nordlys to Arctic

User Avatar
BOURDELON Alain René
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

All the services on board, very good ship, cabin ok, dining ok, but impossible because the weather to go to the North Cape. we have known an other way of life with sea and the cold and fishing. People quiet and very clean. All the services at the hour, all excursion very well organized. Very good travel, Hurtigruten is a wonderful company. We don't know if you come again in spring or summer ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Exceeded expectations

Review for Polarlys to Arctic

User Avatar
Chrissiecruiser8
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I thought the classic round trip would give me the best opportunity to see the Northern lights. Overall the trip exceeded my expectations. The ship was very good and run in an efficient way. The staff were very hardworking, particularly the restaurant waiter service. Their language skills & friendly service were excellent. I cannot fault the choice and standard of food. Yes the excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Northern Lights

Review for Polarlys to Arctic

User Avatar
johiggs
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Wanted to see Northern Lights - Hurtigruten recommended by friends, and YES we did see the lights for several nights. But, be aware, the lights do not look bright green. Often they are no more than white cloud. Only when you photograph the sky do you capture the green colour. It is very exciting when you get your first green images! Polarlys is an expedition boat so has an expedition team ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

An exciting insight to coastal Norway

Review for Nordlys to Arctic

User Avatar
Jay-J123
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The travel arrangements were very easy and straightforward. A very traditional ship kitted out with plenty of oak, brass and glass lighting. We chose a cabin on the promenade deck (deck 5) which was both compact but extremely comfortable. Our cabin choice included a ‘tea package’ and wi-if which were both used daily. The dining was very informal, buffet breakfast and lunch offering a variety ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

One in a lifetime experience.

Review for Trollfjord to Arctic

User Avatar
Kaz36552
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I always wanted to go to the top of the world in the middle of winter, it was a wonderful experience. This is a once in a lifetime trip to see the northern lights, and also experienced complete darkness for more than a week while above the Arctic Circle. The restaurant staff and the food were excellent, especially the ice cream, it was to die for. I felt that the excursions were well ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Amazing way to spend Christmas

Review for MS Spitsbergen to Arctic

User Avatar
250cemh
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

As someone who wanted the opportunity to see the Northern Lights, and could only go in school holidays, it was by chance that we were away over Christmas. The ship was beautifully decorated, and the staff led a Christmas service before we left Bergen. We went with my 9 and 12 year old son (and 77 year old Grandma) We've done long distance train travel before so I wasn't worried about ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Traveled with children

We are on Suite 606

Review for Finnmarken to Arctic

User Avatar
RCKC
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is the worst cruise in my cruising life. Paid for a suite and get as the prisoner meal, eat it or go to deck 7 paid for your favorite meal.that was not people who paid for expensive room and get the hopeless meal. Don't expect live entertainment in other luxury cruise. You will get bore after 3 days. Tour desk officer are very rude, junior promise multi excursion get discount, she ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Superb experience, unlike a cruise ship

Review for Finnmarken to Arctic

User Avatar
ACTcruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise to experience the Arctic, see the Northern Lights and re-visit some Norwegian Fjords in the winter. My expectations were exceeded in most respects especially that of the ship. The NL were special and spectacular albeit not as colourful as the marketing suggests. Wonderful to witness and experience first hand on many nights of the trip. My cabin (321) was blissfully quiet and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

