Basel to Europe Cruise Reviews

3.0
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Basel to Europe Cruise Reviews

The crew made all the difference

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

Gig Harbor Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to try a different river cruise line and selected Ama, sailing on the AmaCerto from Basel to Amsterdam. The crew really made the cruise special. They were very accommodating, and always placed guest enjoyment as their top priority. They were quick to learn our names and our meal preferences. Speaking of meals, the food was wonderful. Ama ships also have an included specialty ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Totally disappointing

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - River Cruise

Roger2AG
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

11.24.22 We recently completed a Uniworld Cruise (Castles Along the Rhine) on the ship, SS Antoinette from Basel to Amsterdam (09.25.22 to 10.02.22 with a post-cruise extension for all in Amsterdam until 10.04.22). two (2) Parents (us), two (2) Adult children with spouses for a total of six (6) guests. We as parents paid for all the costs including air from Uniworld Air Dept, Uniworld ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Full Open-Air Balcony

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Basel to Europe
