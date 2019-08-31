Horrible scam! They stop on some unknown islands for several hours. You can’t even visit the place, there’s simply no time. They don’t care about your comfort, only thing they want is money. Very dirty dishes and cutleries. Never book this overpriced garbage. They will charge you for a bus, but you can find a local bus for 10x less money. I got food poisoning from the food. They rearly cook nice ...
Ship is nice, big with lots of spaces. Service is average. Onboard activities during extensive sea days is very poor. Communication on ports to self navigate and what is happening is non existant. In cabin TV has nothing to watch. Other than destinations we wanted to see was why we booked wouldn't travel again on this ship line. Unfortunately due to conflict we lost 3 ports in Egypt and no new ...
Let me start by saying staff are FABULOUS however the rooms are very shabby, like a poor quality 3* hotel at best. They are kept as clean as possible by the staff but the carpets are grubby and stained, the sofa also stained and grubby from age not a lack of attention from staff.
Pool areas are really awful, like a bad version of a Butlins camp, overcrowded and horrible walking through tatty ...
First cruise with MSC and specifically chose it to try the Yacht Club. We were not disappointed and really enjoyed the experience and perks associated with this class.
The main thing to point out and this is something everyone says but it's true, is the crew are amazing. Every single one of them work incredibly hard and always have a smile and a friendly greeting no matter how busy they are. ...
Hello, we boarded Msc Splendida on the 3rd of August. 2021, .At the embarkation, although we were vaccinated and with a test done in the last 24 hours, they did it again, that's a good thing. Problems began to appear one by one. A first problem was with the assurance that ...
Finally arrived home late last nite after a scary experience with MSC. first time and last time with that company. Ship is filthy. embarking is very unorganized and filled with long lines and no drinks or snacks. No one meets you and handles your bags either. our itinerary was changed 4 times....never got to Israel- the reason we took this cruise- they subbed it for Istanbul instead....never ...
Thought we were getting a special deal but couldn't be further from the truth
Within minutes of embarking had been told we needed to upgrade even although we had already paid to upgrade. Basically we were stolen from by MSC .
The safety drill was very poor and was ignored by many. The staff who were in charge seemed very lax and poorly trained
Food was dire, miserable and tasteless and ...
Food in the main dinning room was good some nights and bad others, lobster was available one night for an addition $24 and was very small. And salads are not offered as one of the courses.
Drink packages are very expensive, you need at least 19 drinks to break even.
Buffet for breakfast was limited, no omelets.
Nightly shows were only 1/2 hour long and limited to mostly the same ...
Our table was 671 and they always make sure we had that table right by the window and our waiter Mr. Kumar was amazing and he spoiled us like we have never been spoiled before. Pankaj Kumar, we will never forget you
The food was amazing our rooms were perfect the balcony could use a little bit more space but otherwise it was fantastic.
But the entertainment wasn’t Las Vegas style it was ...
Picked this cruise from Bari as we wanted to come back to Bari and spend time in the Puglia area..
Cruise was great although more time could have been spent in ports .
Restaurant waiters and service was great and food too.
Our housekeeper Mundir was very helpful and always there if Needed. Room was always cleaned to perfection.
Entertainment staff were the best I have come across on ...