First cruise with MSC and specifically chose it to try the Yacht Club. We were not disappointed and really enjoyed the experience and perks associated with this class.
The main thing to point out and this is something everyone says but it's true, is the crew are amazing. Every single one of them work incredibly hard and always have a smile and a friendly greeting no matter how busy they are. ...
Finally arrived home late last nite after a scary experience with MSC. first time and last time with that company. Ship is filthy. embarking is very unorganized and filled with long lines and no drinks or snacks. No one meets you and handles your bags either. our itinerary was changed 4 times....never got to Israel- the reason we took this cruise- they subbed it for Istanbul instead....never ...
Thought we were getting a special deal but couldn't be further from the truth
Within minutes of embarking had been told we needed to upgrade even although we had already paid to upgrade. Basically we were stolen from by MSC .
The safety drill was very poor and was ignored by many. The staff who were in charge seemed very lax and poorly trained
Food was dire, miserable and tasteless and ...
Food in the main dinning room was good some nights and bad others, lobster was available one night for an addition $24 and was very small. And salads are not offered as one of the courses.
Drink packages are very expensive, you need at least 19 drinks to break even.
Buffet for breakfast was limited, no omelets.
Nightly shows were only 1/2 hour long and limited to mostly the same ...
Picked this cruise from Bari as we wanted to come back to Bari and spend time in the Puglia area..
Cruise was great although more time could have been spent in ports .
Restaurant waiters and service was great and food too.
Our housekeeper Mundir was very helpful and always there if Needed. Room was always cleaned to perfection.
Entertainment staff were the best I have come across on ...
This was my second msc cruise along with my wife and two boys (14,11) and it did not disappoint. Yes most people on the ship are european which i dont mind cause i am fluent in italian and spanish, yes many people smoke, yes people cut the lines but for an american if you can get passed this you will find that most people will go out of their way to help you or provide service to you! Probably ...
This summer we decided, for our vacation, to book a cruise that sailed from Venice, Italy to the Greek islands and back.
Leg 1 of our cruise brought us to Kotor in Montenegro. While there we took a guided bus excursion allowing us to see and visit the 5th century town of Budva still surrounded by the original city walls. Right away when walking in you get taken back in time. The ancient city ...
My husband and I decided to book a very spontaneous trip on MSC Magnifica four days before the ship was to set sail through Expedia. We were coming from Boston, USA and took a non-stop flight to Rome, then a smaller flight to Bari, Italy where we embarked. We read some of the negative reviews (mostly about smoking on the ship and staff being rude) but decided to risk the trip anyway. We are so ...
We often go on different cruise companies, and we have a large experience of service on cruise ships, but we were 1st time on the Opera MSC ship
And unfortunately our vacation was very poor :(
As soon as we entered the ship, we were surprised about the small
the size of the cabin, although we had a cabin with a balcony, there were not even napkins in the cabin. On the diversity in the ...
This is our fifth cruise and our first with MSC. We got an excellent price offering about 10 months ago, so decided to give them a try. We certainly got our money’s worth. The ship was well maintained, tastefully decorated (not garish at all), and the crew were pleasant, professional, and polite. Entertainment was surprisingly good, but did get tired before the end of the 8 days, as they have ...