The food was very poor couldn’t even get a decent muffin - I lost weight. This is my 15th cruise so I know what things should be. Sea Days hardly anything to do, not like other Cruises.
Our first time with Oceania we met a couple who have sailed with them 4 times and they wanted an upgrade they had to pay $500.00 for it when the ship was only 3/4 full no loyalty perks for them can you believe ...
Friends had spoken well of cruises they took on Oceania (before the pandemic). Our originally scheduled cruise with Oceania was cancelled due to Covid, but we cancelled before the cruise line did, so we could only get "future credit" rather than a refund, which we would have preferred. We used the credit to book a cruise on Nautica to Spain, the Canary Islands, and Portugal. We enjoyed the ports ...
It was the first world cruise for msc. we had done two other world cruises with holland america and costa cruise. When we compered the msc cruise with the other two was very poor in several areas.
Cost: we paid a lot more money for this cruise so we espected more. The cabin with balcony 9080 was very small and impossible to organize clothing and shoes.
Food: the food in the buffet was ...
Chose this for the itinerary that we were interested in and recommendations from others who had traveled on the Riviera. We spent several days prior to the cruise in Barcelona and that was one of the reasons we chose this particular cruise as we wanted to visit there. Service was terrific, staff couldn't have been nicer, food excellent, particularly dining at La Reserve. Beauty salon was also ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary, even though we have been to some of these ports before, there were many new ports of call. The food and service in the Red Ginger and the Tuscan Steakhouse specialty restaurants has been beyond expectations. The food and service in the Grand Dinning Room has been good to excellent. The food and service in the Terrace Cafe has been good to average.
Many of ...
Chose first for destinations, secondly because it was Oceania....previously on the Marina, and loved the ship. Cruise Director on Sirena was far superior to the one on Marina though.
Meals and service in Red Ginger and Toscana were very good. Too often we had to search for a seat in the Terrace. For most part service was excellent; the odd person appeared to hate their job and it ...
The Sirena was the new addition to the fleet and having sailed on all the others we thought we would like to be on it's inaugural voyage.
We took the section from Barcelona to Le Havre, 21 days. The SIrena is another of the old Renaissance ships. It was sold twice before Oceania purchased it last year and "refurbished" it. We expected something new and different, we got something old and ...
Occupied level 9 Cabin with veranda. Cruise commenced Barcelona with various brief stops and concluded in Fremantle Australia.
Pros
1. Cabin well appointed serviced by excellent staff.
2. Excellent wait staff in dining rooms.
Cons
1. Embarkation took over 3 hours. Disembarkation was reasonable.
2. Emergency drill was so inept that only those on the bridge had any chance od ...
We boarded in Barcelona, the "tablet" check-in was not in use and the usual Barcelona chaos with desks was in operation. We had originally planned to check in as early as possible and then to spend the day in town but having learnt that RCI would not allow guests to leave the ship we altered our timings and arrived mid afternoon. Barcelona port terminal has a duty free shop after their security ...
As loyal regular celebrity cruisers and after a fabulous transatlantic with them on Silhouette in November, we were persuaded by friends to join them on the Quantum -Barcelona -Singapore cruise to celebrate my 50th birthday.
The ship looked great in the advertising, and the ports appealed.. However as we found out. Marketing was not reality..
While the first leg Barcelona to Dubai had ...