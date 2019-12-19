  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Barcelona to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
3656 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,656 Barcelona to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

A very nice cruise with good food on a lovely ship, small improvements are possible

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
papadave
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had originally planned a cruise on another line, which was cancelled. And a second, which was cancelled. And a third, which was cancelled. Our cruise on the MSC Grandiosa was a happy accident. We sailed from Barcelona. MSC embarks and disembarks passengers at ports along the way, which I had never experienced before. Disembarkation, in particular, was much nicer this way than ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Great boring ship

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Niniel
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We have not cruised with MSC before, only RCCL, but as Grandiosa was the only ship that matched our preferred itinerary at the time period we could have a vacation, this had to be it. We will not cruise MSC again. It is a beautiful ship, it's sparkling, there's mirrors everywhere, and it's very obvious they are trying to be elegant and luxurious. However, that is just on the surface. Food: ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Scam! Don’t ever use this company!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Angriest man on cruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

- Buffet food is better than Dining food even though it’s basically the same EXACT food, except for the ethnic station. Their steaks/prime beef/filet whatever dish that has beef is cafeteria school quality AT BEST - Food overall is mediocre, the ship basically forces you to go and spend money at the “specialty” restaurants otherwise you starve. - Even free room service food is basically ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Lovely ship.. But..

Review for Costa Smeralda to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
bckl
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We boarded the ship in Barcelona and our immediate thought was that the ship was stunning. The staff were excellent and our restaurant waiter Chi was great. Food was of a very high standard in our assigned restaurant. The buffet restaurant, while it had lots of choice, was a revelation.... Lots of queues, people pushing and shoving, over crowded and really not a pleasant experience most of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Inside Stateroom

MSC, MS... NO! MS...Never Again!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
PurposeHJ
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

The ship was absolutely beautiful. The elevator system was exceptionally efficient. For us this cruise was not a good value. We feel we overpaid for what we experienced. The Buffett was always nightmarishly overcrowded. The food quality was excellent though. The Loggia restaurant was very good. Our waiter and his assistant were very professional and caring. The cruise did not show enough ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Fantastic for us

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
heebee8
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We were on a MSC cruise on Grandiosa which left from Barcelona January 9 2020. We are Australians with teenage children 15 and 17 and have previously been on a Norwegian cruise out of Venice in 2018 and a Carnival cruise in Australia in 2017. We booked a Bella balcony cabin very close to front of boat on the left hand side on deck 11. For us, this cruise was intended as one week ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Nice family cruise

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
nobbie
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We choose the MSC Grandiosa since we wanted to experience the new ship feel. Getting on the ship in Barcelona was a breeze. It took no more than 20 minutes from arrival in the port to boarding the ship. First impression was a big WOW. we entered on deck 6 ( the promenade) From that moment one was surrounded by cruise staff trying to sell you pretty much everything. We pre booked the non ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Bad Service and Pay For EVERYTHING

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
agregory_pr
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Having sailed previously on MSC Divina in Carebbean on two ocasion, thaught a mediterranean cruise with MSC would be a good idea. Wrong. Mediterranean cruises are not like in the caribbean. Not even the water on the dining room is free! Yes you will pay to have your meal with water. Also service is terrible, european restaurant service expecting a service charge? Embarkation: was really well ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom

Don't go....

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
grandiosa1
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

the embarkation and disembarkation where terrible... the staff is rude ando don't help you in any way. The ship is beautiful, the cabins are very confortable. you have to make a line to enter the restaurant every night. The food is Ok... small portions and always cold. our waitress was very nice. The shows were bad except for the cirque du Soleil with I truly recommend. The staff has no ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Excellent cruise

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ann Brebner
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We are just back from our Xmas Cruise with our two teenagers boys. We all had an absolute blast! The staff and service were excellent. Cleanliness .... excellent Service..... courteous, polite and efficient Exceptional customer service Great organisation especially at stop over ports. Fantastic evening shows .... with lots of variety. We also went to Cirque du Soleil which ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Super Family (2 Balcony Staterooms)

Traveled with children

