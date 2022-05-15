Friends wouldn’t stop talking about their wonderful experience on board the Scarlet Lady out of Miami and they were not exaggerating the incredible time they had. So we decided to take Valiant Lady out of Barcelona and it has been amazing. From the time you board the ship, you feel so welcome.
Service is impecable . Cabin so modern and comfortable. The restaurants …. first class!! The food is ...
I was invited to the Virgin Voyage Mediterranean excursion. Since I got on the ship it’s been world class costumer service experience. From the dining options (Pink Agave being my favorite) to the entertainment and amazing production shows. This the best vacation I ever had. Every port stop has been incredible and offered uniques and wonderful memories. I can’t wait to come back and bring my ...