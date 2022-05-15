  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Virgin Voyages Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Limited Galley Menu
More incredibly hard back rests in the bars
Rockstar bathroom
Rockstar Cabin
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Virgin Voyages Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Outstanding!!

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
FrankFLL
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Friends wouldn’t stop talking about their wonderful experience on board the Scarlet Lady out of Miami and they were not exaggerating the incredible time they had. So we decided to take Valiant Lady out of Barcelona and it has been amazing. From the time you board the ship, you feel so welcome. Service is impecable . Cabin so modern and comfortable. The restaurants …. first class!! The food is ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

A week in the Mediterranean

Review for Valiant Lady to Europe - All

User Avatar
Amilian87
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I was invited to the Virgin Voyage Mediterranean excursion. Since I got on the ship it’s been world class costumer service experience. From the dining options (Pink Agave being my favorite) to the entertainment and amazing production shows. This the best vacation I ever had. Every port stop has been incredible and offered uniques and wonderful memories. I can’t wait to come back and bring my ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Barcelona
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Tint Tint Myanmar Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Windstar Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Azamara Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.