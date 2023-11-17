I have been on 18 cruises, but never longer than 7 days. This was my 1st longer cruise and my 1st transatlantic cruise.
EMBARKATION: I arrived at the port in Barcelona with a fellow passenger who spoke Spanish. Somewhow, that got us priority boarding. We walked right up to counter, got our cruise cards and walked right onto the ship. I think were were onboard within 10 ...
Despite my reservations from reading the reviews, I really like the ship though there are some annoying things….especially for the visually impaired: the clues and sounds are too subtle..like identifying which elevator has arrived. For short folks the closet hanging rods are too high to reach & in the cafe the top shelf of displayed items like muffins is so high you can’t see what’s on ...
Nobody comes on here to write intentional negative reviews ( I hope) . As a cruiser of 30 vacations with different companies I feel I must comment on the short comings of the Prima. Beautiful new ship , great cabins, really good food, ( post covid this is not true of all cruise lines!) But the design of the ship is extremely poor, from the lack of seating on all public decks - observation lounge, ...
Overall an enjoyable cruise with one of our favourite cruise lines. The food was very good and on a few occasions much better than expected. However the Prima not our favourite ship, by a long way. The layout is poor with small venues and tight walkways, they really have crammed everything into this ship.
THE SHIP
As stated we were not fans of the ship overall, the decor is stunning in most ...
We’ve just finished a fantastic 11 night transatlantic cruise from Barcelona to New York on the excellent NCL Prima.
This is my first review on here, which I felt compelled to write after being concerned about the negative reviews I’d read before boarding. If you are booked on a future cruise on the Prima, please be reassured that it’s a great ship with a friendly helpful crew.
This was our ...
Let me start with my impression that Norwegian Prima is a stunning ship, looking at it from the outside, and as of Nov 2023 still has a new ship feeling with everything in pristine condition. The highlights in my opinion are the outside of deck 8, called Ocean Walk (aka promenade deck) and the staterooms (more about staterooms in that section).
On Ocean Walk, you actually can walk all the way ...
For comparison, we were on the NCL Escape last year. Newer doesn’t mean better. This is the case of the NCL Prima. It feels like being on a moving upscale hotel on water. It’s not like being on a typical cruise ship that we used to. The general areas where the shops, the customer services are located are just “blah”, nothing fancy. There is no sparkling twirling staircase or fancy ceiling. ...
Sailed on the Prima from Barcelona on 20th November. We arrived at the airport after an early morning flight. Met the NCL reps and were asked to take a seat and wait for bus to take us to the Terminal. The reps seemed to want to have a full bus before departing, hence a wait of nearly 2 hours before we departed. On arrival at the Terminal we were greeted with horrendous queues to enter Terminal ...
Everything onboard was beyond expectations. The food, service, activities, cleanliness, and comfort - top shelf. I loved the heated floor in the bathroom and the large shower. I found few waiting times for anything. There were many nice areas for card games or intimate visiting with friends. I enjoyed the lovely music in the atrium and especially the guitar player in the Explorers Lounge. The ...
This was our second Viking Ocean cruise and, due to personal circumstances, the first on which we were fully able to relax and appreciate. Our expectations were high but tempered: the actual experience far exceeded our hopes and dreams.
Service was even better than on our first cruise. From the room stewards to the outstanding bar staff (we use that a lot) and wonderful, welcoming, attentive ...