Barcelona to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
724 reviews

1-10 of 724 Barcelona to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Excellent Experience

Review for Celebrity Beyond to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Wolfman52
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise as a knee jerk reaction post Covid lockdown and never regretted it for a moment. Naively didn't realise it was a brand new ship when we booked but it was excellent and it was nice not to be mopping water up around our shower which happened on our last P&O cruise which was seriously in need of a refit. Despite what previous reviewers have said we found the standard of food to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Horrendous Cruise

Review for MSC Seaview to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Hibernian7
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Initially cruise seemed to be a very good deal, 21nights from Barcelona but as soon as we landed at Barcelona the chaos commenced, MSC staff greeted us but there were no buses to transport us to the port, waited over a hour with no explanation offered. On arrival on MSC SEAVIEW we somehow managed to get our cruise pass without taking a mandatory covid test, once we pointed this out we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

First Oasis Class Experience

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Brucemcdou
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this transatlantic cruise in the depths of the pandemic to have something to look forward to - we never imagined that we'd still be wondering right up until the last minute whether it would go or not. Along with being our very first time on an Oasis class ship, our experience was certainly different due to the very small number of pax on board: approximately 1300 on a ship designed to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Ships are having a tough time

Review for Eurodam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Walker lady
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Love crossings. But, hate masks. Also, many cabin issues (toilet overflowed, shower flooded bathroom, water from shower saturated carpet outside door, etc). Were given $200 room credit but on next to last day and had to spend onboard. Crew, as always, was amazing. Of everyone I encountered, only one clerk in the shops could stand a better attitude. EVERYONE else was helpful. Lido personnel ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Trans-Atlantic Crossing 2021

Review for Eurodam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JudithAbbott
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The passengers on this cruise seemed to fall into two broad categories: people who were using credits from cruises cancelled during Covid and people who just aren't willing to fly. I fell into the first category. I enjoy just being on the ocean, sailing somewhere, anywhere. What's there not to like? The people in the second category did not expand on the reasons why they spent 2 weeks making a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Transatlantic Cruising in the Covid Era

Review for Celebrity Apex to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Arizona Budgies
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Six seniors (70+) from AZ & WA state again cruising together. First time since Oct 2019. Fortunate to be on the only Celebrity Transatlantic with passengers, in spite of warnings and caution from friends and family we decided to cruise on this sailing and are so glad we did. The Apex, brand new, began passenger service June of 21 so only 4 months in use. 3300 Capacity – 1225 on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Beautiful Ship but Lacking In Some Areas

Review for Celebrity Apex to Transatlantic

User Avatar
TEXEAGLE
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The Apex is a beautiful ship, but it has short comings in some key areas important to onboard life. First is the infinite balcony. Yes it adds space to the cabin but it has too many design flaws. You can't open the window without shutting down your AC, and when you sit in the chairs and look out, there is a broad metal bar in the middle of your view. Cabins were good with good storage. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Celebrity Apex Transatlantic

Review for Celebrity Apex to Transatlantic

User Avatar
mycruiserx
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Overall, we really enjoyed this cruise. We have never booked a transatlantic cruise, so this was a first for us. We sailed with about 1200 guests due to COVID restrictions, all US passport holders. Smooth sailing for 2 weeks and the service was extraordinary. Ship is new and spectacular! Ports were very restrictive due to Covid, masks required everywhere for the first week and then, after negative ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

The Cruise from Hell

Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ChiClaud
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I choose this trip to try out Vioking which always portrays itself as a luxury cruise line. It is not. I also choose this cruise for the stops at the Azores and Bermuda which did not happen so the trip was 14 days of Atlantic ocean. The speakers were disappointing, the television and internet did not work including the computer system in the restaurant which created long lines and ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate you sailing with us, ChiClaud, and are grateful for your candid feedback. While we are pleased to learn that you experienced friendly service onboard Viking Sky, it is...

Sail Date: December 2019

Amazing holidays

Review for MSC Preziosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
BartDT
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

The whole experience was fab! Visited Spain, St Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, st kitts, Antigua, Guadeloupe, st Maarten. Out of the places I really recommend Maho beach experience, nelsons dockyard, beaches in Guadeloupe! Food was great in the lobster restaurant, room was cleaned/checked twice daily. Wonderful shows every night. I particularly enjoyed watching dancers. Staff were just amazing - ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

