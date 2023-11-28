I've worked on cruise ships a few years ago but this was our first experience cruising as passengers.
Good Stuff:
1. Embarkation was straightforward
2. Modern clean ship.
3. Cabin well proportioned and appointed
4. Cabin steward was really nice and always did a great job looking after us.
5. Guest singer in the Carouselle lounge was excellent - I'd look for her again when doing ...
I have cruised on various cruise lines so far including NCL, Celebrity, Carnival etc. This has been the worst from all aspects, except the staff. The food had literally no Vegetarian options. The shows were substandard. No coffee creamer’s. The quality of soap below par. Not even warm milk for coffee the first 2 days. I would not recommend this cruise line by any means. Please save your money and ...
This was an extremely disappointing cruise. The boat is much older and the passengers where not friendly at all. The staff where friendly for the most part but we where turned away for dinners that we paid for because we did not dress fancy enough for their standards. Some of the staff made fun of my outfits and specifically my hats which fueled the guests prejudice. They where bot really very ...
The ports in Morocco attracted me as we had never been anywhere like that before. The shore excursions did not meet our needs so we went elsewhere. The cabin steward did not seem to be on the same ship with us as she seemed to have no idea what was expected of her. The food in the MDR was far below standard. I had trouble fining something on the menu that I wanted to eat many nights. The ...
I choose this cruise because it was affordable but the food wasn't impressive nor was the service at the Wave Restaurant.
I did enjoy the entertainment which was great!
However when you cruise the highlight is alway the quality of your food. I did book one of the specialty restaurants which was hibachi style that was quite tasty & entertaining as well.
I booked a balcony cabin but it ...
main dining room service was excellent. Food was just ok. there were options every day for grilled salmon and chicken. steak looked burnt and very thin. menu was not very exciting. one night's options included duck, lobster, beef wellington, and lamb. other nights not as exciting. servers were excellent and very accommodating. wine steward very helpful and ready to assist us every night. cabin ...
The itinerary was the main draw for booking this cruise. We were not disappointed. For the most part, port to city transportation was explained in advance and easy to understand.
The ship does feel a little older and worn with some minor maintenance issues to be addressed.
We appreciated the high-quality food in both the main dining room and the buffet. The cruise didn’t feel full, and we ...
I have been on 18 cruises, but never longer than 7 days. This was my 1st longer cruise and my 1st transatlantic cruise.
EMBARKATION: I arrived at the port in Barcelona with a fellow passenger who spoke Spanish. Somewhow, that got us priority boarding. We walked right up to counter, got our cruise cards and walked right onto the ship. I think were were onboard within 10 ...
Had one night in Barcelona pre cruise and arrived at the ship at our assigned time of 12.30pm. Luggage taken from us and then we were immediately checked in and on board in five minutes. The last time we were on Infinity was in 2016 and yes, she is a little jaded in places now like the pool changing room where there were no locker keys and broken locks on toilet doors but generally we found her to ...
The Heating did not work and there was loud constant noise in the cabin. Other passengers also experienced similar problems . Guest relations were aware of this but presented as though this was the first time it had happened. Technicians tried to fix this but this resulting in a burning smell throughout. We were then offered an indoor cabin with even louder noise issues than the previous one. ...