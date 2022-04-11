Never been with NCL before and probably won't cruise with them again. Everything they do board is about cash extraction.
They charge a fee for for buying from their shops, for the pleasure of serving you.
Gambling is the main feature on the ship, lots and lots of tables.
Although we had a drinks package, bottled water was not included, for a litre of water $6.00 + 20% SC.
There was no ...
Just home from 7 day cruise on the Epic.this was my partners first cruise and my first cruise on norweign having previously sailed with Royal Caribbean on 7 occasions .
We booked everything via Norwegian including flights. The flights where great with aer lingus and vueling(such a good airline first time flying with them)
I had applied for the upgrade to a 2 bed state room in the Haven as a ...
booked this cruise as a present for my parents, as they've never cruised before. We had to take a pcr test 2 days beforehand, at a cost of £200...only to have to take a lateral flow test as well before boarding...ship was clean and staff were very nice and attentive.
The food was really not what you would expect on a cruise ship, very "school canteen" in the buffet restaurant, and the Main ...
Decided to take our grown children on there first cruise. Ages 30 and 25. My husband and I have sailed several times on the Explorer. We had given the kids a heads up they would be the youngest adults traveling. This experience was going to be about family time, and giving them a taste of Italy, Spain,France and Croatia. We are all vaccinated but still had to test prior to boarding. In ...
2 Years later than originally planned but so worth the wait.
I would have given my review 5 stars but we were on a 17 night back to back cruise and the first week was not quite as expected.
This was due to 2 large corporate American groups onboard - not what I was expecting on a Regent Cruise, and from what I can gather is not normal for Regent? It did not have the feel of a holiday cruise ...
Seemed good value at time and I hadn't cruised with Norwegian before. No queues etc at gatwick - brill! Smooth on time flight - brill! arrived Barcelona immigration arrivals - packed to bursting point with thousands of passengers - some from the USA - and no perceivable queue movement. Hot, stuffy, no toilets or water. After realisation that more staff an better organisation required some more ...
Originally, I chose a different cruise, it was 11 nights on the Vision OTS from USA to South America, but my wife had got ill after the last cruise in October 2021 and was advised not to fly long-haul, so I swapped it for this one.
So, we travelled down by train from Nottingham to London and then tubed it into Heathrow T5 where I had arrange for a Antigen test for us both before getting on our ...
the best advice I could give you is to cancel if you have a reservation on the VOYAGER OF THE SEAS.
There are a lot of problems on this ship
during our cruise they didn't heat pools !!! (economy !) and closed 4 hots tubs on 6, they said they had to fix it.. they opened it the last day and HOT TUBS didn't work (no bubbles)
They didn't want to spend a lot of money during this cruise so ...
The food was very poor couldn’t even get a decent muffin - I lost weight. This is my 15th cruise so I know what things should be. Sea Days hardly anything to do, not like other Cruises.
Our first time with Oceania we met a couple who have sailed with them 4 times and they wanted an upgrade they had to pay $500.00 for it when the ship was only 3/4 full no loyalty perks for them can you believe ...
Friends had spoken well of cruises they took on Oceania (before the pandemic). Our originally scheduled cruise with Oceania was cancelled due to Covid, but we cancelled before the cruise line did, so we could only get "future credit" rather than a refund, which we would have preferred. We used the credit to book a cruise on Nautica to Spain, the Canary Islands, and Portugal. We enjoyed the ports ...