Barcelona Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1965 reviews
30 Awards
Ultimate Abyss + Aquatheater
Sorrento's Pizza
Entertainment Place
Boleros + Promenade
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
133 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Amazing ship but not quite the suite spot
"I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the..."Read More
drpatronise avatar

drpatronise

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

1-10 of 133 Barcelona Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Amazing ship but not quite the suite spot

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
drpatronise
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the rules changed on 1st September so we could finally start to get excited about our first cruise in 2 years! Some of the pre-cruise communications were confusing but it’s a constantly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

Transatlantic of Harmony of the Seas

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
cantin2
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We are on a trans Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale on the inaugural cruise of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. We chose a balcony room overlooking the Boardwalk - #11723. The room is quite spacious - the king size bed is close to the balcony with two very small nightstands with no drawers. The bedding is very comfortable. There is plenty of storage space - room ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Stateroom with Balcony

Transatlantic; Fun with Friends

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
openseas
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall we really liked the ship. Some nice improvements were the showers, as a plus sized woman, it was nice to have a shower that was easier to maneuver inside, the addition of the shaver bar was nice as well . We felt the room had more usable space without the coffee table. On previous ships we bumped into the coffee table often and only used it for room service deliveries, on harmony we used ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Central Park View Stateroom with Balcony

WOW! What a ship.

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chloe kitty
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Recently we have booked most of our cruises based on the ship. We love both the Quantum Class and the Oasis Class ships. A cruise on another type of ship to us is now boring. The Harmony of the Seas is terrific. She is beautiful. The balcony cabins are very nice. There is so much to do. The Zip line, though short, is great. There is a very nice mini golf course, along with ping pong, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Ship is awesome, organisation sucks

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
M. Regensburg
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation and disembarkation went very smooth and fast. The ship itself is awesome and big. There are enough things to do on board. The stateroom was big, comfortable and had enough space to put your clothes and other stuff away Dining was excelent and the food delicious. Entertainment and activities are good. Service was very poor (I had booked a stateroom decoration as a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Central Park View Stateroom

Bigger but better?

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
FLliving
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

A beautiful ship, no doubt about that. No doubt that it is large. I am one of those cruisers who loves to see the body of water on which I'm sailing on. I felt that was missing on this newest RCI ship, if I wanted to be in a atmosphere of forced sunlight I would go to Las Vegas. What happened to the windows on the Schooner Bar? There were lots of activities to keep one busy so no fear there. I can ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

An amazing ship, overall

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
gep2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I tend to like longer voyages, especially transatlantics, maidens, and repositioning sailings. I also look for good value when I cruise. I picked an inside cabin with virtual balcony, which I greatly enjoyed onboard Quantum of the Seas. Unfortunately, at least most of the inside virtual balconies on Harmony of the Seas don't have the sound... so you don't hear the wind, and the sea. A ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Fabulous Ship

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
LindaTMK
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have over 18 cruises under our belt. But this ship topped them all. We were privileged to cruise the historic trip from Spain to Ft. Lauderdale and witnessed first-hand the coming together of Allure and Oasis with the Harmony in Ft. Lauderdale. What an experience! And what a beautiful and well-appointed ship. Despite the 6,000 passengers, we did not feel crowded or boxed-in. The food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Central Park View Stateroom with Balcony

Harmony Transatlantic

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Crusader72
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Transatlantics are best value especially when booked early. Cabin had creaking metal overhead which made it difficult to sleep. Otherwise the cabin was fine. Room attendant was very pleasant and efficient. Johnny Rockets was best for breakfast because they serve omelettes and good OJ to your table; no extra fee at breakfast. Mini-bites also makes omelettes and is a nice out of the way option to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Central Park View Stateroom with Balcony

Enjoyable cruise and beautiful ship!

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jch0814
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

More and more we enjoy the transatlantic cruises - sea days are a blessing for us so having so many in a row is a wonderful chance to kick back and truly get in relaxation mode. The one way airfare booked through RCCL is so reasonable that it makes the decision to do both fall and spring TA's a no brainer for us. Plus, we live in Florida so either the beginning or end of our journey makes it very ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Stateroom with Balcony

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.