booked this cruise as a present for my parents, as they've never cruised before. We had to take a pcr test 2 days beforehand, at a cost of £200...only to have to take a lateral flow test as well before boarding...ship was clean and staff were very nice and attentive.
The food was really not what you would expect on a cruise ship, very "school canteen" in the buffet restaurant, and the Main ...
Originally, I chose a different cruise, it was 11 nights on the Vision OTS from USA to South America, but my wife had got ill after the last cruise in October 2021 and was advised not to fly long-haul, so I swapped it for this one.
So, we travelled down by train from Nottingham to London and then tubed it into Heathrow T5 where I had arrange for a Antigen test for us both before getting on our ...
the best advice I could give you is to cancel if you have a reservation on the VOYAGER OF THE SEAS.
There are a lot of problems on this ship
during our cruise they didn't heat pools !!! (economy !) and closed 4 hots tubs on 6, they said they had to fix it.. they opened it the last day and HOT TUBS didn't work (no bubbles)
They didn't want to spend a lot of money during this cruise so ...
We have sailed with Regent previously and always found them excellent so chose this cruise to enable us to celebrate our 51st wedding anniversary as we missed out on our 50 th the previous year due to COVID limitations.
Internally the ship is generally looking rather old fashioned. There is not a lot of public areas and the outside deck at the stern by the Horizon Lounge is fitted out with ...
The reason I choose this cruise was to see Gibraltar and Pisa. They canceled the 2 most important ports during the Cruise. I had two great excursions canceled. I hope I have a chance in the future to see them. But the pots of Marseille and Genoa we great, The tour guides were excellent but we needed a little more shopping time. 20 to 30 minutes is really not enough time to purchase gifts. The ship ...
We last sailed with Silversea 10 years ago (on Silver Spirit) but when we saw a cruise that appealed to us we thought we would give them a try again. We had very little communication from Silversea after booking other than an email explaining their covid procedures. No luggage labels were sent out and they didn’t tell us that would be the case either.
On our previous cruise in the Caribbean ...
Love crossings. But, hate masks. Also, many cabin issues (toilet overflowed, shower flooded bathroom, water from shower saturated carpet outside door, etc). Were given $200 room credit but on next to last day and had to spend onboard.
Crew, as always, was amazing. Of everyone I encountered, only one clerk in the shops could stand a better attitude. EVERYONE else was helpful. Lido personnel ...
The passengers on this cruise seemed to fall into two broad categories: people who were using credits from cruises cancelled during Covid and people who just aren't willing to fly. I fell into the first category. I enjoy just being on the ocean, sailing somewhere, anywhere. What's there not to like? The people in the second category did not expand on the reasons why they spent 2 weeks making a ...
We went on the cruise as a special treat as we would not normally spend this amount of money on a 10 day cruise. Silverseas were highly recommended by our travel agent who told us to expect 6 star treatment.
Our initial thoughts about the ship were very positive it was in pristine condition. The staff were excellent (The staff on every cruise that we have been on were also excellent), and our ...
We live in Spain and prefer to cruise from Barcelona. We had a thoroughly enjoyable cruise, despite the 3 hour embarkation process caused by the COVID 19 testing requirements. This was our first time with MSC, and having read lots of negative reviews about the dining experience, we were a little concerned about what to expect. We can now report that we could not fault the food. We mostly dined ...