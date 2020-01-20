  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Barcelona to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
6469 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 6,469 Barcelona to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

A very nice cruise with good food on a lovely ship, small improvements are possible

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
papadave
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had originally planned a cruise on another line, which was cancelled. And a second, which was cancelled. And a third, which was cancelled. Our cruise on the MSC Grandiosa was a happy accident. We sailed from Barcelona. MSC embarks and disembarks passengers at ports along the way, which I had never experienced before. Disembarkation, in particular, was much nicer this way than ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Almost covid proof, very safe, very good but some disappointments

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
French Webers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10. It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's test in port) and again 3 days before disembarking. Gel was everywhere as were good handwashing stations which we were made to use before all meals. We wore masks everywhere except at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Great boring ship

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Niniel
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We have not cruised with MSC before, only RCCL, but as Grandiosa was the only ship that matched our preferred itinerary at the time period we could have a vacation, this had to be it. We will not cruise MSC again. It is a beautiful ship, it's sparkling, there's mirrors everywhere, and it's very obvious they are trying to be elegant and luxurious. However, that is just on the surface. Food: ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Costa Smeralda was a Great Cruise for the Money

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
kathrynlwright
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I went on the Costa Smeralda cruise to the Mediterranean with three friends. We had two premium balcony cabins with the upgraded drink package. We found the ship to be beautiful, the service to be excellent, and the on board activities to be lots of fun! We had read the awful reviews and were prepared for the worst. To out delight, the cruise couldn't have gone more smoothly. Embarkment and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony Stateroom

Scam! Don’t ever use this company!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Angriest man on cruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

- Buffet food is better than Dining food even though it’s basically the same EXACT food, except for the ethnic station. Their steaks/prime beef/filet whatever dish that has beef is cafeteria school quality AT BEST - Food overall is mediocre, the ship basically forces you to go and spend money at the “specialty” restaurants otherwise you starve. - Even free room service food is basically ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Lovely ship.. But..

Review for Costa Smeralda to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
bckl
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We boarded the ship in Barcelona and our immediate thought was that the ship was stunning. The staff were excellent and our restaurant waiter Chi was great. Food was of a very high standard in our assigned restaurant. The buffet restaurant, while it had lots of choice, was a revelation.... Lots of queues, people pushing and shoving, over crowded and really not a pleasant experience most of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Inside Stateroom

MSC, MS... NO! MS...Never Again!

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
PurposeHJ
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

The ship was absolutely beautiful. The elevator system was exceptionally efficient. For us this cruise was not a good value. We feel we overpaid for what we experienced. The Buffett was always nightmarishly overcrowded. The food quality was excellent though. The Loggia restaurant was very good. Our waiter and his assistant were very professional and caring. The cruise did not show enough ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Probably the worst designed ship currently at sea today.

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
militaryman9
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

7 night Med cruise 27/01/2019-03/02/2020. (Rated poor to low in all areas). If this ship was to take the company in a new direction, it failed miserably! This tasteless floating cafeteria offers no signs of elegance or class. Areas of both inside and deck space have been greatly compromised by the huge amount of cabins and with little or no signage it is very difficult to navigate. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Ocean View Stateroom

Curates Egg - Good In Places

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
MK_Cruiser1955
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

When I think of Costa Smeralda I’m drawn to Longfellow’s Poem, “The Little Girl” There was a little girl, And she had a little curl Right in the middle of her forehead, When she was good she was very, very good, And when she was bad she was horrid. Those last two lines perfectly sum up Smeralda, making this an incredibly difficult review to write. The cruise was a one week, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony Stateroom

New ship , Massive problems

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Craigcruises4u
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Cruise number 54 Costa Cruises – Costa Smeralda 20th January to 27th January 2020 Cabin number: 15250 - midship , Deck 15 - Premier Balcony Cabin Total pax : 6554 , Crew : 1646 : Decks : 19 Cruise for 7 nights Barcelona – Palma – at sea – Civitavecchia – La Spezia – Savona – Marseille – Barcelona Eventually we get to cruise on the brand new ship after a delay in delivery of ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony Stateroom

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Barcelona to the Mediterranean
Barcelona to the Mediterranean Marco Polo Cruise Reviews
Barcelona to the Mediterranean Marco Polo Cruise Reviews
Barcelona to the Mediterranean Celebrity Equinox Cruise Reviews
Barcelona to the Mediterranean Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews
Barcelona to the Mediterranean Viking Star Cruise Reviews
Barcelona to the Mediterranean Adventure of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.