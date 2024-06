Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Viking Mars

This was our first Viking cruise. We had thought for a long time about a river cruise and had scheduled the Rhine for September, 2022. Unfortunately, the low water levels caused us to cancel and take a voucher we then used toward an ocean cruise, Trade Routes of the Middle Ages, Barcelona to Bergen. First of all, the crew was outstanding. From the first day, they greeted us by name, anticipated ...